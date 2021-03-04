Renowned Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari to collaborate with Pawan Chawla for his upcoming series of music videos

MUMBAI: Sunn Raha Hai (Aashiqui 2), Galliyan (Ek Villain), Tu Hai Ke Nahi (Roy) singer Ankit Tiwari is soon coming up with a series of music videos that will be produced by Pawan Chawla, Producer and Founder, P&M Movies. This series is going to be shoot in North India in the coming months.

On the occasion, Pawan Chawla said “I am very enthralled to announce our tie-up with the renowned Composer-Singer Ankit Tiwari. He is a born music lover and believes in himself. We had a very fruitful meeting today and we mutually agreed to shoot for a new music video comprising of series of songs across northern India in the coming months.”

Composer-Singer Ankit Tiwari said “I am looking forward to work with P&M Movies by Pawan Chawla for my new music video which will be shot in the coming months”