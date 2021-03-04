Papon's Main Aaj Bhi Wahin brings a one-of-a-kind electronic experience

MUMBAI: After composing and rendering an eclectic bunch of songs throughout during and post the lockdown, singer-songwriter-composer Papon presents Main Aaj Bhi Wahin, which releases today. This song marks the artist's experiment into the electronic genre.

Interestingly, the creation of Main Aaj Bhi Wahin has been entirely executed by Papon. This song is truly special for the multifaceted artist, who donned many hats for it. The vocals, lyrics, composition, guitars, mixing, video concept, camera work and audio and video editing are by Papon. What made the song a challenge for him is that it was shot with Instagram filters and was created during the lockdown.

Expressing longing and melancholia, Main Aaj Bhi Wahin is a mix of contemporary genres with electronic taking the lead. Papon says, "I am very fond of the electronic genre and with Main Aaj Bhi Wahin, I got the opportunity to experiment with it. It is a very different song from my earlier compositions. I had complete creative control and that was very satisfying for me as an artist. I am waiting to know how listeners respond to the experiment."

Main Aaj Bhi Wahin is now available for listeners. Papon's independent songs in 2020 include Khidki, Tomar Kotha, Nirbota Dao Gaan, Together Let Go, Nilaanjana, Siyahii, Paar Hobo Aei Xomoy, Din Guzrein Woh, Haaye Rabba, Sajda Karoon and Dost Ban Ban Ke (cover of the original ghazal by Jagjit Singh as his tribute to the legend on his 80th anniversary).