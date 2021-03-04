For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  04 Mar 2021 17:28 |  By RnMTeam

Papon's Main Aaj Bhi Wahin brings a one-of-a-kind electronic experience

MUMBAI: After composing and rendering an eclectic bunch of songs throughout during and post the lockdown, singer-songwriter-composer Papon presents Main Aaj Bhi Wahin, which releases today. This song marks the artist's experiment into the electronic genre.

Interestingly, the creation of Main Aaj Bhi Wahin has been entirely executed by Papon. This song is truly special for the multifaceted artist, who donned many hats for it. The vocals, lyrics, composition, guitars, mixing, video concept, camera work and audio and video editing are by Papon. What made the song a challenge for him is that it was shot with Instagram filters and was created during the lockdown.

Expressing longing and melancholia, Main Aaj Bhi Wahin is a mix of contemporary genres with electronic taking the lead. Papon says, "I am very fond of the electronic genre and with Main Aaj Bhi Wahin, I got the opportunity to experiment with it. It is a very different song from my earlier compositions. I had complete creative control and that was very satisfying for me as an artist. I am waiting to know how listeners respond to the experiment."

Main Aaj Bhi Wahin is now available for listeners. Papon's independent songs in 2020 include Khidki, Tomar Kotha, Nirbota Dao Gaan, Together Let Go, Nilaanjana, Siyahii, Paar Hobo Aei Xomoy, Din Guzrein Woh, Haaye Rabba, Sajda Karoon and Dost Ban Ban Ke (cover of the original ghazal by Jagjit Singh as his tribute to the legend on his 80th anniversary).

Tags
Papon music Songs
Related news
News | 04 Mar 2021

Renowned Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari to collaborate with Pawan Chawla for his upcoming series of music videos

MUMBAI: Sunn Raha Hai (Aashiqui 2), Galliyan (Ek Villain), Tu Hai Ke Nahi (Roy) singer Ankit Tiwari is soon coming up with a series of music videos that will be produced by Pawan Chawla, Producer and Founder, P&M Movies.

read more
News | 04 Mar 2021

Nick Jonas explains the "Jonas Blessing"

MUMBAI: The Jonas Brothers are only human, but could they bring good luck to the world's top athletes?

read more
News | 04 Mar 2021

Harshdeep Kaur believes 'Junior Singh' won’t be a hindrance to her career

MUMBAI: Harshdeep Kaur welcomes baby boy.

read more
News | 04 Mar 2021

KAVYA marks her first international collaboration with 'Bleedin' Out' on eDIT's new album 'Come To Grips'

MUMBAI: Los Angeles producer Edward Ma of the esteemed electronic dance trio The Glitch Mob has released a new solo album Come To Grips as edIT today on his newly-minted label Know Truth No Lie.

read more
News | 04 Mar 2021

'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson slaps after Blake Shelton says she doesn’t 'have time' for show

MUMBAI: Although Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton welcomed Nick Jonas back to "The Voice" with open arms, that doesn't mean they took it easy on him.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA reaction to the budget announced by The Chancellor

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, NTIA CEO Says:read more

News
NTIA urges Chancellor to support Night Time Economy Sector in the budget

MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more

News
NTIA react's to early announcement of £5 Billion Grants Scheme for High Streets

Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more

News
You can now filter your liked songs on Spotify

MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more

News
RED FM announces their new IP, 'Raagistaan- Desert Diaries'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more

top# 5 articles

1
'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson slaps after Blake Shelton says she doesn’t 'have time' for show

MUMBAI: Although Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton welcomed Nick Jonas back to "The Voice" with open arms, that doesn't mean they took it...read more

2
Nick Jonas explains the "Jonas Blessing"

MUMBAI: The Jonas Brothers are only human, but could they bring good luck to the world's top athletes? Nick Jonas explained his "Jonas Blessing"...read more

3
Taylor Swift gets support from the music fraternity after she calls out Ginny and Georgia

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift's loved ones are applauding her message about Ginny & Georgia's "deeply sexist" joke. As fans of the Grammy winner may...read more

4
Harshdeep Kaur believes 'Junior Singh' won’t be a hindrance to her career

MUMBAI: Harshdeep Kaur welcomes baby boy. Singer-songwriter Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh welcomed a baby boy on 2nd March, 2020. The "...read more

5
Did you know? Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar’s 'Sona Lagda' was shot in -2 degrees!

MUMBAI: The dazzling sister duo Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar continue to enchant the audience with their gorgeousness and splendid singing! After acing...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games