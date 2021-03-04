For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  04 Mar 2021 17:40 |  By RnMTeam

Nick Jonas explains the "Jonas Blessing"

MUMBAI: The Jonas Brothers are only human, but could they bring good luck to the world's top athletes?

Nick Jonas explained his "Jonas Blessing" theory during the Mar. 2 episode of The Tonight Show. After the band got back together in 2019, Nick, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas embarked on their Happiness Begins Tour. Several sports stars attended their concerts, and Nick couldn't help but notice a trend.

"The first was Cody Bellinger, who then went on to win the World Series with the Dodgers," the 28-year-old singer explained. "We had Patrick Mahomes, who in the 2020 Super Bowl won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs. He came to a show in KC. And then Lewis Hamilton, who surpassed the all-time [Formula 1] record, he went on to, after he came to a show, to do that."

After a while, Nick began to wonder if the JoBros could put a price on this kind of success streak. "I was saying, 'We're going to have to start charging these athletes,'" he quipped. "'If they want the Jonas Blessing, to come to a show and then go on to win a championship, they're going to have to pay up.'"

But with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the bandmates haven't been able to perform at any live shows together. In fact, they ended up canceling their nine-date Las Vegas residency last year. So, how does Nick explain Tom Brady's seventh Super Bowl victory last month?

"We actually did a private, COVID-safe show for Tom Brady before the Super Bowl," he joked, "and that's why."

The athletes aren't the only ones who've been on a roll. During the interview, Nick talked about his new album Spaceman, his upcoming movie Chaos Walking and his return as a coach on The Voice.

Tags
Nick Jonas Jonas Singer music
Related news
News | 04 Mar 2021

Renowned Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari to collaborate with Pawan Chawla for his upcoming series of music videos

MUMBAI: Sunn Raha Hai (Aashiqui 2), Galliyan (Ek Villain), Tu Hai Ke Nahi (Roy) singer Ankit Tiwari is soon coming up with a series of music videos that will be produced by Pawan Chawla, Producer and Founder, P&M Movies.

read more
News | 04 Mar 2021

Leading female musicians come together to talk about the underrepresentation of women artists in Indian music industry

MUMBAI: With International Women’s day round the corner, The Indian performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) teamed up with Dolby Laboratories and Hungama Artist Aloudto launch the campaign #HERmusic.

read more
News | 04 Mar 2021

Papon's Main Aaj Bhi Wahin brings a one-of-a-kind electronic experience

MUMBAI: After composing and rendering an eclectic bunch of songs throughout during and post the lockdown, singer-songwriter-composer Papon presents Main Aaj Bhi Wahin, which releases today. This song marks the artist's experiment into the electronic genre.

read more
News | 04 Mar 2021

Harshdeep Kaur believes 'Junior Singh' won’t be a hindrance to her career

MUMBAI: Harshdeep Kaur welcomes baby boy.

read more
News | 04 Mar 2021

KAVYA marks her first international collaboration with 'Bleedin' Out' on eDIT's new album 'Come To Grips'

MUMBAI: Los Angeles producer Edward Ma of the esteemed electronic dance trio The Glitch Mob has released a new solo album Come To Grips as edIT today on his newly-minted label Know Truth No Lie.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA reaction to the budget announced by The Chancellor

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, NTIA CEO Says:read more

News
NTIA urges Chancellor to support Night Time Economy Sector in the budget

MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more

News
NTIA react's to early announcement of £5 Billion Grants Scheme for High Streets

Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more

News
You can now filter your liked songs on Spotify

MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more

News
RED FM announces their new IP, 'Raagistaan- Desert Diaries'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more

top# 5 articles

1
Taylor Swift gets support from the music fraternity after she calls out Ginny and Georgia

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift's loved ones are applauding her message about Ginny & Georgia's "deeply sexist" joke. As fans of the Grammy winner may...read more

2
Harshdeep Kaur believes 'Junior Singh' won’t be a hindrance to her career

MUMBAI: Harshdeep Kaur welcomes baby boy. Singer-songwriter Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh welcomed a baby boy on 2nd March, 2020. The "...read more

3
Did you know? Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar’s 'Sona Lagda' was shot in -2 degrees!

MUMBAI: The dazzling sister duo Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar continue to enchant the audience with their gorgeousness and splendid singing! After acing...read more

4
Why Spotify removed hundreds of K-pop songs

MUMBAI: The streaming giant chose not to renew Korean distributor’s global license, ghosting songs by Sistar, IU, Monsta X, and Epik High Hundreds of...read more

5
Leading female musicians come together to talk about the underrepresentation of women artists in Indian music industry

MUMBAI: With International Women’s day round the corner, The Indian performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) teamed up with Dolby Laboratories and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games