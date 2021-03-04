Leading female musicians come together to talk about the underrepresentation of women artists in Indian music industry

MUMBAI: With International Women’s day round the corner, The Indian performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) teamed up with Dolby Laboratories and Hungama Artist Aloudto launch the campaign #HERmusic. The initiative kickstarts with a roundtable discussion on Monday, 8th March with leading women artists in music industry. The discussion will address the concern of underrepresentation of women artists in Indian music industry.
Renowned artists like Sneha Khanwalkar (Music Director), Anushka Manchanda (Nuka) (Singer, Composer, Music Producer), Natania Lalwani (Indie Pop Musician), HiralViradia (Sound Engineer), Anwesshaa (Singer & Composer), Soumini Sridhara Paul (Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud) and Nirmika Singh (Editor, Rolling Stone) have come together to express their experience and views on identifying the probable barriers and creating a conducive environment to flourish. #HERmusic initiative aims to reach a nationwideaudience to a recognized movement where female artists,composers, songwriters, sound engineers, producers, industry professionals are supported for their outstanding contribution towards the music in India.
Details of the panel discussion are as follows:
What: IPRS to host an All-Women Round-table panel discussion
Panelist: Sneha Khanwalkar (Music Director), AnushkaManchanda (Nuka) (Singer, Composer, Music Producer), Natania Lalwani (Indie Pop Musician), Hiral Viradia (Sound Engineer), Anwesshaa (Singer & Composer), Soumini SridharaPaul (Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud), NirmikaSingh (Editor, Rolling Stone) and more...
When: 08th March 2021
Where: Dolby YouTube Page - https://www.youtube.com/user/DolbyInsider
Time: 5pm IST
Entry: No fee
