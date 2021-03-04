For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  04 Mar 2021 14:43

KAVYA marks her first international collaboration with 'Bleedin' Out' on eDIT's new album 'Come To Grips'

MUMBAI: Los Angeles producer Edward Ma of the esteemed electronic dance trio The Glitch Mob has released a new solo album Come To Grips as edIT today on his newly-minted label Know Truth No Lie. His first edIT album in 13 years, Come To Grips picks up right he left off with Crying over Pros for No Reason (2004) and Certified Air Raid Material (2007) - with its rich hip-hop and R&B tones layered atop bustling electronic production.

Written in the back of taxis, tour buses, planes and hotel rooms, Come To Grips absorbs the world around Ed - the whirlwind of stay-at-home orders, racial injustice and solitude - and pushes these dark universal feelings forward in the music’s charged spirit.

Album standout “Bleedin’ Out'' embodies edIT’s brooding, hip hop-steeped production style, with the vocals of New Delhi artist KAVYA front and center. Kavya Trehan, who is gearing up to release her debut solo EP as KAVYA, Know Me Better, later this year.

Watch the “Bleedin’ Out” (feat. KAVYA) visualizer

“‘Come To Grips’ is a vibe in a cold world. It’s a mirror and a reminder that a fire burns in all of us that can’t be doused,” says Ed of the message behind the album. “So let it burn bright and light the way...”

Tune in this Sunday, February 28th at 6 PM PST / 9 PM EST to edIT’s YouTube or Facebook for the Come To Grips listening party and watch the debut of the album’s visual accompaniment.

A highly skilled producer in his own right, Ma’s propensity for DJing and digital production dates long before the start of his dance group The Glitch Mob in 2006. Ma’s use of organic sample arrangements dates back to the ‘90s when he produced for rappers Busdriver, Aloe Blacc, and Sole while holding a residency at Konkrete Jungle, where he embraced his love for drum ‘n’ bass.

Come To Grips follows a busy 2020 for Ma’s trio the The Glitch Mob, too, who recently released a fully remastered and expanded edition of their album Drink The Sea celebrating the album’s 10th-anniversary. The Glitch Mob member Justin Boreta also just received a 2021 GRAMMY Nomination for Superposition in the Best New Age Album category for his duo’s 2020 EP Form//Less.

COME TO GRIPS TRACKLIST

1 Down For This

2 That’s Me Baby

3 Find You

4 Just Can’t

5 Take Your Time

6 All I Want

7 Only Believed

8 Need You Now

9 Bleedin’ Out (feat. KAVYA)

10 Tonight With You

