Harshdeep Kaur believes 'Junior Singh' won’t be a hindrance to her career

MUMBAI: Harshdeep Kaur welcomes baby boy.

Singer-songwriter Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh welcomed a baby boy on 2nd March, 2020. The "Sajna Mai Haari” singer tells Tolika Yeptho from Radioandmusic.com of her beautiful pregnancy journey.

Check out the full interview here:

She felt fortunate to have a supportive husband and family, who is always by her side. The “Katiya Karun” singer goes detailed on the difference between “Normal working days and working being pregnant”, she ‘Enjoys’ being pregnant as when she’s active she feels better, the only other thing is when she’s pregnant she needs to be more careful to where she goes and take necessary precaution for her health. During the entire 9 months of being pregnant she has travelled, done shows, recordings, shootings, she released album, songs, “Chaupai Sahib”, “Chamba Kitni Duur”, “Pyaar Mileya”, “Satguru Nanak Aaye Ne”, “Peer Vitu” and “Behaal”.

“Couple of months and I’ll be back on the road doing concerts and shooting. That will never stop. One can’t stop breathing and so she can’t stop singing”, she adds. The singer firmly believes her baby won’t be a hindrance to her career. She also started working on a new song depicting her pregnancy journey. The lyrics, tune of the song is ready, we just have to shoot the video.

Harshdeep Kaur and Mankeet Singh tied the knot on 20 March 2015 in Mumbai in a traditional Sikh wedding ceremony. “I always thought 2020 will be the year we have a baby. My husband was super happy with the news”.

Recently, the singer was among one of the panel judges in “Smule Mirchi Cover Star”, she expressed it’s a great platform and opportunity for people to sit at home and record themselves during this time and easily participate in it. “Great experience, it will be in my memories forever”, she concludes.