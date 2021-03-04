For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  04 Mar 2021 17:52 |  By RnMTeam

Did you know? Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar’s 'Sona Lagda' was shot in -2 degrees!

MUMBAI: The dazzling sister duo Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar continue to enchant the audience with their gorgeousness and splendid singing! After acing it with multiple independent, non-film songs such as “Mafiyaan”, “Sudhar Ja”, “Hum Tum” etc., the singing sensations have set the bar high with another hit independent track, “Sona Lagda”. The divas are all set to be MTV Beats Artist of the Month in March and entertain their fans with some interesting revelations and performances!

Adding another feather to the cap with Sona Lagda, the Kakar sisters are riding on its success and they feel the song is special in many ways. A first ever Punjabi collaboration with singer-songwriter Sukh-E, Sukriti and Prakriti reveal that this association was a much-awaited one. Additionally, they go on to reveal that the song was shot in -2 degrees in Chandigarh, and that’s what made it more memorable for them!

But that’s not all, the highlight of the song is the drop, which has a special Tumbi sound, a popular single string musical instrument that is prevalent in the Bhangra music. With their ever-growing fascination for Tumbi, Prakriti and Sukriti found it ideal to experiment with the instrument in Sona Lagda.

Sukriti and Prakriti said, Sukriti and Prakriti said, “MTV Beats Artist of the Month opens up a perfect platform for us to talk about our love for music and thereby indulge in an interesting conversation with our fans. With Women’s Day and Holi around the corner, this is a month of celebrations and we’re elated to heighten the fun with the MTV Beats family. Sona Lagda is winning hearts all over and we’re really excited to share with our viewers, some beautiful moments that made our song special. Looking forward to the musical madness, throughout the month only on MTV Beats.”

The beautiful twin sisters have a fun side to them as well! In the segment, MTV Beats Wants to Know, they go on to talk about how having a twin doubles up all the advantages for them- double the wardrobe, double the shoes, double the music and double the creativity! And, if you think music is Sukriti and Prakriti’s only passion, then think again! The sisters go gaga over all things FOOD! From Butter Chicken, Sushi, Thai Curry, Dal Makhni and Cheesecake, they love to gorge on these delicacies and talk about everything that’s related to food! FOOD is always a BIG MOOD!

There’s more to this madness! Watch the rocking sister duo, all through the month of March, only on MTV Beats.

Tags
Sukriti Kakar Prakriti Kakar Sona Lagda 2 degrees
Related news
News | 11 Feb 2021

Sukriti and Prakriti collaborate with Punjabi singing sensation Sukh-E- for a special valentine song 'Sona Lagda'

MUMBAI: The Multi-Talented Twins Sukriti – Prakriti are back with yet another peppy song after their previous hit song – Hum Tum.

read more
News | 08 Feb 2021

The teaser of the most awaited peppy track "Sona Lagda" by Sukriti & Prakriti along with Sukh-E is sure to make you groove

MUMBAI: The singing twins Sukriti Kakar & Prakriti Kakar dropped the teaser of their upcoming peppy number "Sona Lagda" featuring the popular Punjabi Singer Sukhe Muzical Doctorz.

read more
News | 08 Oct 2020

Sukriti, Prakriti have 'perfect song for such intense times'

MUMBAI: Singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar say their latest track is perfect for the intense times that people are currently facing.

read more
News | 07 Oct 2020

Sukriti & Prakriti Kakar sizzle with Priyank Sharma and Raghav Juyal in their latest dance number ‘Hum Tum’ on VYRL Originals

MUMBAI: After two back to back successful hits with VYRL Originals, the multi-talented twins Sukriti & Prakriti Kakar are back with another eye-catching upbeat song ‘Hum Tum’ on VYRL Originals.

read more
News | 30 Apr 2020

IKKA, THEMXXNLIGHT collaborate for new song 'Intezaar'

MUMBAI: After creating a trending chartbuster track, ‘Mashallah’ with India’s leading pop singers Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar; THEMXXNLIGHT is back with their second single ‘Intezaar’ (Waiting) in collaboration with Indian rapper, songwriter and composer Ikka; out tomorrow, 1st May.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA reaction to the budget announced by The Chancellor

MUMBAI: Michael Kill, NTIA CEO Says:read more

News
NTIA urges Chancellor to support Night Time Economy Sector in the budget

MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more

News
NTIA react's to early announcement of £5 Billion Grants Scheme for High Streets

Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more

News
You can now filter your liked songs on Spotify

MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more

News
RED FM announces their new IP, 'Raagistaan- Desert Diaries'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more

top# 5 articles

1
Why Spotify removed hundreds of K-pop songs

MUMBAI: The streaming giant chose not to renew Korean distributor’s global license, ghosting songs by Sistar, IU, Monsta X, and Epik High Hundreds of...read more

2
Leading female musicians come together to talk about the underrepresentation of women artists in Indian music industry

MUMBAI: With International Women’s day round the corner, The Indian performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) teamed up with Dolby Laboratories and...read more

3
Renowned Bollywood singer Ankit Tiwari to collaborate with Pawan Chawla for his upcoming series of music videos

MUMBAI: Sunn Raha Hai (Aashiqui 2), Galliyan (Ek Villain), Tu Hai Ke Nahi (Roy) singer Ankit Tiwari is soon coming up with a series of music videos...read more

4
'The Voice': Kelly Clarkson slaps after Blake Shelton says she doesn’t 'have time' for show

MUMBAI: Although Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton welcomed Nick Jonas back to "The Voice" with open arms, that doesn't mean they took it...read more

5
Taylor Swift gets support from the music fraternity after she calls out Ginny and Georgia

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift's loved ones are applauding her message about Ginny & Georgia's "deeply sexist" joke. As fans of the Grammy winner may...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games