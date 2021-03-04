Did you know? Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar’s 'Sona Lagda' was shot in -2 degrees!

MUMBAI: The dazzling sister duo Sukriti and Prakriti Kakar continue to enchant the audience with their gorgeousness and splendid singing! After acing it with multiple independent, non-film songs such as “Mafiyaan”, “Sudhar Ja”, “Hum Tum” etc., the singing sensations have set the bar high with another hit independent track, “Sona Lagda”. The divas are all set to be MTV Beats Artist of the Month in March and entertain their fans with some interesting revelations and performances!

Adding another feather to the cap with Sona Lagda, the Kakar sisters are riding on its success and they feel the song is special in many ways. A first ever Punjabi collaboration with singer-songwriter Sukh-E, Sukriti and Prakriti reveal that this association was a much-awaited one. Additionally, they go on to reveal that the song was shot in -2 degrees in Chandigarh, and that’s what made it more memorable for them!

But that’s not all, the highlight of the song is the drop, which has a special Tumbi sound, a popular single string musical instrument that is prevalent in the Bhangra music. With their ever-growing fascination for Tumbi, Prakriti and Sukriti found it ideal to experiment with the instrument in Sona Lagda.

Sukriti and Prakriti said, Sukriti and Prakriti said, “MTV Beats Artist of the Month opens up a perfect platform for us to talk about our love for music and thereby indulge in an interesting conversation with our fans. With Women’s Day and Holi around the corner, this is a month of celebrations and we’re elated to heighten the fun with the MTV Beats family. Sona Lagda is winning hearts all over and we’re really excited to share with our viewers, some beautiful moments that made our song special. Looking forward to the musical madness, throughout the month only on MTV Beats.”

The beautiful twin sisters have a fun side to them as well! In the segment, MTV Beats Wants to Know, they go on to talk about how having a twin doubles up all the advantages for them- double the wardrobe, double the shoes, double the music and double the creativity! And, if you think music is Sukriti and Prakriti’s only passion, then think again! The sisters go gaga over all things FOOD! From Butter Chicken, Sushi, Thai Curry, Dal Makhni and Cheesecake, they love to gorge on these delicacies and talk about everything that’s related to food! FOOD is always a BIG MOOD!

There’s more to this madness! Watch the rocking sister duo, all through the month of March, only on MTV Beats.