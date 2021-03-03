Selena Gomez announces track list of EP-'Revelación'

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez has shared the tracklist for her first EP sung in Spanish, Revelación. The seven-song set will arrive on March 12th and it’s available for preorder.
The singer shared the song names in an Instagram post, which also features clips of her previously released EP singles, “De Una Vez” (“At Once”) and “Baila Conmigo” (“Dance With Me”) with Puerto Rican singer-rapper Rauw Alejandro.
“I am incredibly proud of my Latin background,” she said in a statement upon releasing “De Una Vez” in January. “It felt empowering to sing in Spanish again and ‘De Una Vez’ is such a beautiful love anthem.”
The EP also includes a collaboration with DJ Snake (“Selfish Love”) and “Dámelo To” features Puerto Rican singer-rapper Myke Towers.
“De Una Vez” and “Baila Conmigo” are Gomez’s first solo Spanish-language singles following 2010’s “Un Año Sin Lluvia.” The pop star has also recently collaborated on other bilingual songs, including on Tainy and Benny Blanco’s “I Can’t Get Enough” from 2019 and DJ Snake’s 2018 track “Taki Taki,” which also features Cardi B and Ozuna.
Revelación Tracklist
1. “De Una Vez”
2. “Buscando Amor”
3. “Baila Conmigo” with Rauw Alejandro
4. “Dámelo To” featuring Myke Towers
5. “Vicio”
6. “Adiós”
7. “Selfish Love” with DJ Snake
