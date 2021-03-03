For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  03 Mar 2021 17:25 |  By RnMTeam

Lady Gaga's dog-walker speaks out after shooting accident

MUMBAI: Lady Gaga‘s dog-walker has spoken out for the first time since he was shot four times during a dog-napping in Los Angeles.

Ryan Fischer was hospitalised after he was attacked by two men who stole two of Gaga’s French bulldogs last week. He is now expected to make a full recovery.

Detailing the ordeal for the first time, Fischer wrote on Instagram: “Four days ago, while a car sped away and blood poured from my gunshot wound, an angel trotted over and laid next to me.”

The angel is a reference to Gaga’s other dog, Asia, who managed to escape during the dog-napping. The two stolen dogs were later recovered unharmed.

“Hopeful that my calm(ish) and forceful pleas for the urgency of my care as well as the focused descriptions of the dogs would be enough to help me and get enough police and media attention to find the boys, I looked backed [sic] at my guardian angel. I smiled at her shaking form, thankful that at least she would be okay.”

Updating fans on his physical condition in a second post, he added: “I am still in recovery from a very close call with death and have kept myself (for the most part, I mean I am human) from the growing media story.

“I will write and say more later, but the gratitude for all the love I feel from around this planet is immense and intense… I am humbled and grateful that attention and focus from the police were enough to get Koji and Gustav back to safety, and I know they are committed to bringing these criminals and attempted murderers to justice.”

Fischer then went on to express his thanks for the support of emergency service workers, as well as Gaga herself.

“First responders and health care workers: you literally saved my life and helped me take newborn walks, I can’t thank you enough,” he said.

“And to Elisha, my family at Haüs and @ladygaga: your babies are back and the family is whole… we did it! You have shown so much support throughout this whole crisis to both me and my family. But your support as a friend, despite your own traumatic loss from your kids, was unwavering. I love you and thank you.”

Fischer’s family previously thanked the singer for her support, while the suspects remain at large as the police investigation continues.

Lady Gaga Singer music Ryan Fischer
