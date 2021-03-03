Harshdeep Kaur gives birth, welcomes 'Junior Singh'

MUMBAI: Singer Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh have welcomed a baby boy on 2nd March, 2020. She shared a picture of them together with the words 'it's a boy' and 'the adventure begins' written on it.

Sharing a picture from one of her pregnancy photoshoots with Mankeet, Harshdeep wrote in an Instagram post, "A little bit of heaven just came down to earth and has made us Mommy & Daddy. Our Junior ‘Singh’ has arrived & we couldn’t be happier!"