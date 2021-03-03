Did John Mayer respond or Taylor Swift's fans?

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter John Mayer's quirky new video seems to be a reply to fans of his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, who tried to troll him on Tik Tok.
John made his Tik Tok debut on March 1 and posted two videos. The first video shows the star appearing to struggle with understanding the popular app.
"Can someone tell me how to flip the camera?" John asked before finally managing to figure it out.
Comments flooded in, and there were some nasty ones. A comment read: "We will never forget what you did to our girl taylor."
Another read: "Tiktok knew what they were doing by putting this on every Taylor Swift stans FYP."
John then posted a second video that shows him engaged in an imaginary conversation as he reluctantly nods his head and unsuccessfully tries to squeeze a word in edgewise while pretending to absorb endless criticism.
He added the caption: "POV: You're berating me and I'm hearing you out."
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more
Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more
MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more
MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more
MUMBAI: Mike Grieve, MD Subclub / Chair of NTIA Scotland saysread more
MUMBAI: Demi Lovato is sharing her weight loss secrets. The "What Other People Say" singer took to Instagram to reveal that she "accidentally" lost...read more
MUMBAI: One half of the legendary Indian electronica duo Midival Punditz, Gaurav Raina and Delhi-based singer and electronica producer Tarana Marwah...read more
MUMBAI: Mark your calendars: BLACKPINK’s Rose is finally making her long-awaited solo debut! On March 2 at midnight KST, Rose dropped a stunning set...read more
MUMBAI: Selena Gomez has shared the tracklist for her first EP sung in Spanish, Revelación. The seven-song set will arrive on March 12th and it’s...read more
MUMBAI: Multi-platinum, GRAMMY nominated production trio Meduza have unveiled a limited edition picture disc vinyl release of their global smash...read more