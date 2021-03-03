For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  03 Mar 2021 11:28

Did John Mayer respond or Taylor Swift's fans?

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter John Mayer's quirky new video seems to be a reply to fans of his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift, who tried to troll him on Tik Tok.

John made his Tik Tok debut on March 1 and posted two videos. The first video shows the star appearing to struggle with understanding the popular app.

"Can someone tell me how to flip the camera?" John asked before finally managing to figure it out.

Comments flooded in, and there were some nasty ones. A comment read: "We will never forget what you did to our girl taylor."

Another read: "Tiktok knew what they were doing by putting this on every Taylor Swift stans FYP."

John then posted a second video that shows him engaged in an imaginary conversation as he reluctantly nods his head and unsuccessfully tries to squeeze a word in edgewise while pretending to absorb endless criticism.

He added the caption: "POV: You're berating me and I'm hearing you out."

(Source: IANS)

