News |  03 Mar 2021 18:35 |  By RnMTeam

Collaborative music project 'Arrows' set to drop second single 'Buried to Dust' featuring Siddharth Basrur

Mumbai : Mumbai-based independent music project ‘Arrows’, the brainchild of musician and music journalist David Britto, is all set to release its second single‘Buried to Dust’ on Friday, March 5th, 2021. This deep and poignant rock ballad is about holding onto a legacy of somebody who is no more and features leading vocalist Siddharth Basrur.

Arrows began as a collaborative music project in 2018 where main man David Britto invites guest vocalists to feature on his songs. The first of this saw singer-songwriter Vernon Noronha bringing to life his debut track ‘Spaces’ in 2019.

Sharing more about this release, David Britto said, “Buried to Dust was initially written a couple of years ago when I was deep in thought mulling on life after death and what we leave behind. I picked up this shelved project after my good friend Denver Cardoz, showed me a poem he’d written on the same lines. With this release I venture into a much heavier rock sound, one that’s been my comfort zone and I couldn’t have asked for a better collaborator than Siddharth Basrur who’s done more than I could imagine to my thoughts and tune”.

Seasoned vocalist, composer and playback singer, Siddharth Basrur has also produced this track, besides lending his powerful voice. A music video, shot in the by lanes of Bandra captures the emotions of this song through dance, will be simultaneously released on March 8th, 2021.

You can hear the track and watch the video by clicking the below private links;

Song private link: https://soundcloud.com/davearrowsmusic/buriedtodust/s-W0pTUouUn4o
Video unlisted link:

music Arrows Buried to Dust Siddharth Basrur
