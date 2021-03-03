For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  03 Mar 2021 11:20 |  By RnMTeam

After Made in Heaven, Gaurav Raina and Tarana Marwah turn music directors for Bombay Begums

MUMBAI: One half of the legendary Indian electronica duo Midival Punditz, Gaurav Raina and Delhi-based singer and electronica producer Tarana Marwah aka Komorebi joined forces in 2019 to compose music for the Zoya Akhtar-directed and critically acclaimed OTT series Made in Heaven. Their second project together is the highly-anticipated Netflix series, Bombay Begums, that releases on March 8.

While Raina helmed the musical direction of Bombay Begums, he and Tarana were responsible for composing the background score for a show that revolves around five women across generations who wrestle with desire, ethics, personal crises and vulnerabilities to own their ambition in contemporary urban India.

“Bombay Begums has Western Orchestral music with hints of electronica infused with Indian elements like flute, sitar and tanpura,” says Tarana, who has also sung five jazzy numbers on the show. “I have a good hold on theory and harmony, thanks to my background in Western Classical Music. Gaurav has a deep understanding of varying genres of music especially Indian folk and classical, coupled with so many years of experience in the field.

And for Bombay Begums, we’ve focused on character themes. Every Begum has her own piece that encapsulates her personality and journey on the show,” she adds.

The Alankrita Srivastava-directed series features the return of yesteryears Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt to acting after a 10-year-gap.

For both Raina and Tarana, the process of composing for another medium for required new levels of learning, and unlearning.

"The art of making a background score is very different from making original songs or album music and I had to unlearn a lot of principles and techniques I have used in my career to write music,” says Raina, who as Midival Punditz has performed all over the world including at festivals like Glastonbury and released on celebrated labels like Six Degrees Records.

“The main thing is the story and one must be able to tell it in music. One must put on a storyteller hat and enter that world, along with the director and actors. It’s literally like writing music to a vocal that’s been given to you, except here the vocal and lyrics is the film itself,” Gaurav adds.

Music in OTT shows has recently picked up interest, both from fans – lakhs of viewers are tuning into OSTs of web series either via You-Tube or through music streaming apps – as well as the music industry with major music labels like T-Series and Sony Music getting involved, and old Bollywood hands like Udit Narayan and Shreya Ghosal on recording duties.

Additionally, OTT platforms represent an opportunity for talent that may have been overlooked by the mainstream film industry, like Raina and Tarana whose penchant for multi-genre experiments makes them a perfect fit for diverse storylines set in new India.

“Having your music heard by people across the globe via a show that actually resonates with who you are and what you believe in. That kind of reach is rare, and special,” says Tarana.

After Bombay Begums, Raina and Tarana have another big banner OTT series under their belt, Amazon Original series Fallen, directed by Reema Kagti and starring Sonakshi Sinha as a tough cop.

Tags
Gaurav Raina Reema Kagti Sonakshi Sinha T-Series
Related news
News | 02 Mar 2021

After Made in Heaven, Gaurav Raina and Tarana Marwah turn music directors for Bombay Begums

MUMBAI: One half of the legendary Indian electronica duo Midival Punditz, Gaurav Raina and Delhi-based singer and electronica producer Tarana Marwah aka Komorebi joined forces in 2019 to compose music for the Zoya Akhtar-directed and critically acclaimed OTT series Made in Heaven.

read more
News | 25 Feb 2021

Simran Choudhary who featured with Amitabh Bachchan for project Guzar Jayega is all set to release 'Meherbaniyan' starring Big Boss fame Sara Gurpal

MUMBAI: A 24-year-old passionate Singer from Chandigarh releases her latest single 'Meherbaniyan' featuring herself and Bigg Boss Fame Sara Gurpal. Directed by Ace Director and Ad Filmmaker Varun Prabhudayal Gupta, the video is shot in the exotic locations of Dehradun.

read more
News | 22 Feb 2021

T-Series' 'Ram Siya Ram' , a devotional song like no other released today!

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar has certainly helmed the T-Series empire with elan. His father, Late Shri Gulshan Kumar, was always at the forefront of producing devotional and spiritual music, and Bhushan Kumar has certainly lived up to his wishes.

read more
News | 17 Feb 2021

Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series’ new romantic single Lut Gaye featuring Emraan Hashmi is out now!

MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi and Bhushan Kumar have collaborated on several projects in the past, including the last blockbuster single ‘Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon’ which topped all the charts.

read more
News | 15 Feb 2021

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releases the teaser of their next romantic ballad, Lut Gaye, with Emraan Hashmi and directed by Vinay Sapru & Radhika Rao

MUMBAI: Emraan Hashmi has always been known as the King of Romance and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series is synonymous with the title of being the Music Maverick of the industry. So when two such dynamic entertainers join hands, it's a sure shot hit!

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA urges Chancellor to support Night Time Economy Sector in the budget

MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more

News
NTIA react's to early announcement of £5 Billion Grants Scheme for High Streets

Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more

News
You can now filter your liked songs on Spotify

MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more

News
RED FM announces their new IP, 'Raagistaan- Desert Diaries'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more

News
NTIA Scotland reaction to Nicola Sturgeon announcement

MUMBAI: Mike Grieve, MD Subclub / Chair of NTIA Scotland saysread more

top# 5 articles

1
BLACKPINK's Rose teaser poster and date for solo debut is here

MUMBAI: Mark your calendars: BLACKPINK’s Rose is finally making her long-awaited solo debut! On March 2 at midnight KST, Rose dropped a stunning set...read more

2
Selena Gomez announces track list of EP-'Revelación'

MUMBAI: Selena Gomez has shared the tracklist for her first EP sung in Spanish, Revelación. The seven-song set will arrive on March 12th and it’s...read more

3
Meduza announce limited edition vinyl release for 'Piece Of Your Heart' & 'Lose Control'

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum, GRAMMY nominated production trio Meduza have unveiled a limited edition picture disc vinyl release of their global smash...read more

4
DJ Snake and Selena Gomez to collaborate for 'Selfish Love'

MUMBAI: Just one day after donning her platinum plaque (4x) for “Taki Taki” on February 24, Selena Gomez surprised fans with the announcement of her...read more

5
Taylor Swift accuses Netflix show for 'deeply sexist' joke

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift has accused a Netflix show of "degrading" women for featuring a joke she branded "deeply sexist". The pop star tweeted to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games