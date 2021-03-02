Vini Vici to headline 'Sunburn Holi Weekend 2021' across Delhi, Bengaluru and Goa

MUMBAI: Sunburn, Asia’s largest dance music brand, is all set to celebrate the Festival of Colors – Holi with a gala 3 city ‘Sunburn Holi Weekend’ Bash. One of dance music’s most famous artist duo, Vini Vici will be making their way to India to perform at the most awaited Sunburn Holi Weekend celebrations across the cities of Delhi at the DLF Avenue on 26 March, Bengaluru on 28 March at the Acre and at the Barrel Yan Tree in Goa on 29 March 2021. The three day live on-ground event will strictly follow all Health Safety Best Practices and applicable Covid-19 State Government Protocols to ensure Fan Safety and wellbeing as its top priority.

Percept Live’s top priority is the safety and well-being of every single guest at the Sunburn Holi shows. Comprehensive plans have been drawn up to ensure that the 3 city events are in line with the guidelines for the outdoor shows as specified in the Government Unlock program. Each show will host a limited gathering of attendees as per the Government rules applicable to each State, City, and / or District. Sunburn will ensure a very strict observance of all SOPs and Covid-19 protocols for every guest including limited attendance at each venue, strict adherence to social distancing rules, mandatory wearing of face masks throughout the event, meticulous sanitization of the event area, contact-less check in at entry points, provision for thermal scanning at the entrance, hand wash units and multiple sanitizer stations positioned across the venue. There will be a Zero Tolerance Policy to any guest who breaks the Government mandated guidelines and Sunburn event protocols at the ‘Sunburn Holi’ shows.

The Sunburn Holi Weekend 2021 will witness a 5-hour non-stop entertainment extravaganza of music, a bedazzling splash of SFX colors to commemorate the occasion, and socially distanced fun at India's most popular and much loved Festival of Colors. The shows will also offer a curated F&B experience inclusive of Special Cocktail Drinks to herald the festive occasion of Holi. No Sunburn Holi Celebration would be complete without a global-influenced production, state-of-the-art SFX and technicals, world-class Sound, AV and Design. Fans can look forward to a full-blown pyrotechnic extravaganza, complete with magnificent lasers, incredible SFX, and a whole lot of experimental sound.

Vini Vici, the Israeli duo, specializing in Psytrance music, and currently ranked 24 in the esteemed global Top 100 DJ Mag list, are renowned for putting on a dramatic foot-tapping electrifying show, with non-stop high octane energy from the very start up to the last second of their sets. Fast becoming one of the most popular music acts in the world, Vini Vici have always managed to rope in some of the biggest crowds out of any electronic act and are the true kings of the Psytrance genre.

Vini Vici states, “Hello to our Indian Good Vibes Tribe. We are extremely excited to come back to India! Can't wait to see you all soon!”

Karan Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Percept Live says, “The pandemic put a complete pause on live events in India. But with the Government Unlock procedures permitting ground events, we figured it’s time to restart our live shows, and what better than the occasion of Holi – the festival of Spring, Hope, Renewal and Rebirth. Fan Safety will be our top most priority, and every Sunburn Holi show will be a Limited Capacity event stringently following all Covid-19 protocols. We are very excited to celebrate one of our all-time favourite festivals with the legendary duo Vini Vici. Their unique compositions and sounds, coupled with state-of-the-art technicals, SFX and a bespoke culinary experience will definitely rock the cities of Delhi, Bengaluru and Goa. It’s time to “Live Again”, and most importantly “Live, Love, Dance again.”

Amar Sinha, Chief Operations Officer, Radico Khaitan Ltd says, “After a huge success of Sunburn Home festival x Magic Moments, and many other online Sunburn events that we’ve been associating Magic Moments with for the last one year, we are excited to be back on ground with Percept, presenting India’s most celebrated Holi festival - Sunburn Holi weekend featuring Vini Vici. Sunburn is not just a festival that we associate Magic Moments with, but it’s a carnival of life, a way of life for our core TG – the youth. We had been waiting for so long to get back to the Party game, and finally it’s here. Finally we are all getting back to the new normal and things are becoming good for all us. We have always believed in creating unique experiences for our consumers, and our trade, and Sunburn resonates with our thought process, keeping its fans entertained with music and all the possible experiences when it comes to music, making every moment, magical. Looking forward to the first show of the season, this is just the beginning!”

The Live Events industry has been largely shut down since a year, which in turn has impacted the livelihood of tens of thousands of people directly and indirectly associated with the Experiential industry. The Sunburn Holi 3-city Limited Capacity event is a small attempt by Percept Live to revive the industry in a safe and secure manner while ensuring that all Covid-19 protocols are strictly maintained to ensure the wellbeing and safety of all attendees.

Tickets to the ‘Sunburn Holi Weekend’ event are available at Bookmyshow.com and fans need to pre-register on the site prior to purchasing the tickets.

Sunburn Holi Weekend is presented by Magic Moments and Event Partner Bookmyshow Live.