News |  02 Mar 2021 17:36 |  By RnMTeam

Shilpa Rao: We are all dying to be back on stage

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Rao has been active in the independent and playback music scene, and is also known for her live performances. However, with Covid 19, everything in the music scene came to a halt. Shilpa says she can't wait to be back on stage, though she understands the importance of maintaining social distance during the pandemic.

"The live performance scene is something that will take time to get back to normal and we have to be careful. Moving on with our lives is good but we cannot be careless and we need to understand the priority. We are all dying to get back on stage but then there are times that you have to keep other things as priorities," Shilpa tells IANS.

The singer feels we owe it to medical experts around the world who are spending day and night trying to find a solution to the coronavirus.

"People are working hard to find solutions to the crisis and we owe them so much. Sometimes you have to take a step back because it is important, but I will be soon back on stage and perform on stage," says the singer.

For most of last year, the controversial subject of singers allegedly not being paid by certain labels has been doing the rounds.

"I don't know of any such incident. This is something that never happened with me and I won't be able to comment on it," Shilpa declares, when asked to comment.

(Source: IANS)

