Meduza announce limited edition vinyl release for 'Piece Of Your Heart' & 'Lose Control'

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum, GRAMMY nominated production trio Meduza have unveiled a limited edition picture disc vinyl release of their global smash singles ‘Piece Of Your Heart’ and ‘Lose Control’, out 23rd April.
Two of the biggest dance tracks globally of recent times, ‘Piece Of Your Heart’ and ‘Lose Control’ have amassed a combined 3 billion global streams, both achieving multi-platinum status and breaking into the UK ‘Top 20’. A collaboration with Goodboys, ‘Piece Of Your Heart’ received a GRAMMY nomination, went diamond, multi-platinum and gold worldwide, sold over 1.2 million units and peaked at #2 in the UK Singles Charts and #1 in the US Dance Charts. This was followed up by the similarly successful ‘Lose Control’, a collaboration with UK artists Becky Hill and Goodboys, another global, platinum-selling hit, which clocked in at #11 in the UK Singles chart and has amassed more than 1.5 billion streams alone.
Meduza have continued their meteoric rise through 2020, and into 2021 with the Italian trio collaborating with chart-topping Irish star Dermot Kennedy on ‘Paradise’, which has seen them return to the UK top 10 charts and has racked up in excess of 170 million Spotify streams, and continues to grow globally at an exponential rate.
With the pre-sale starting from this Saturday 27th, this is one vinyl release that Meduza fans won’t want to miss.
