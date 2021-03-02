BLAIZE and FREAKY join forces on uncompromising new Single 'Coupe'

MUMBAI: Blaize and FREAKY make their highly-anticipated return to the release radar with ‘Coupe’, directly following their acclaimed 2019 collaborative release ‘Smoke’ from the 4-track ‘Warning’ EP. The single has already received support from ATLiens, Crizzly, andSubtronics, and is out now to listen to on your streaming platform of choice via the newly-launched Gridlock Records. It serves as the debut release via the imprint, and also is the foundation for the upcoming 12-stop U.S. Blaize and FREAKY tour brought to you by Prysm Talent Agency, set to take place across Hawaii, Detroit, Texas’ Ubbi Dubbi Festival, Wisconsin’s Outlander Festival, Denver, Florida, and a few additional to-be-announced dates in Texas, along with even more dates still to-be-added as Gridlock finalizes logistics.



The neck-breaking romp of a tune kicks off with a propelling beat that carries the listener throughout an atmospherically entrancing 50 seconds. The hefty bass immediately takes front-and-center and is accompanied by high-octane sensibilities. From start-to-finish, it prominently features a driving vocal cut, a consistently propulsive flair, and fiercely merciless bass drops scattered throughout its nearly three-minute runtime. Replete with an unrelenting intensity, ‘Coupe’ never lets up, instead opting for a no-holds-barred tour de force of pure bass.

