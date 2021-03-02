For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  02 Mar 2021 17:53 |  By RnMTeam

Ayushmann praises CISF for their commendable work to curb the coronavirus pandemic in North East

MUMBAI: The armed forces of India have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, protecting the citizens of the country while being in harm’s way. Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently shooting for his next, Anek, directed by Anubhav Sinha, has been deeply moved seeing the commendable work that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Guwahati has been doing. The youth icon was requested to send a video message to the entire unit stationed in Assam and Ayushmann sent them a heartfelt thank you.

In the video, Ayushmann says, “I would like to congratulate all the majors and soldiers from the CISF Guwahati regiment on how right since COVID-19 unfolded, until now, they have contributed to the aviation security with patience and valour. I truly salute all your efforts to serve. I truly hope you stay safe and healthy.”

Ayushmann has always been inspired by the army-men in India who selflessly devote their lives to protect others. The actor has also been deeply moved by the pandemic and how it has impacted people from every strata. He has also composed some heartfelt poems on this sufferings of people during the pandemic, which instantly became a rage in the country. The actor will be shooting for Anek right through March before jumping onto his next film, Doctor G.

Tags
Ayushmann Khuranna music Songs
Related news
News | 02 Mar 2021

Vini Vici to headline 'Sunburn Holi Weekend 2021' across Delhi, Bengaluru and Goa

MUMBAI: Sunburn, Asia’s largest dance music brand, is all set to celebrate the Festival of Colors – Holi with a gala 3 city ‘Sunburn Holi Weekend’ Bash.

read more
News | 02 Mar 2021

BLAIZE and FREAKY join forces on uncompromising new Single 'Coupe'

MUMBAI: Blaize 

read more
News | 02 Mar 2021

After Made in Heaven, Gaurav Raina and Tarana Marwah turn music directors for Bombay Begums

MUMBAI: One half of the legendary Indian electronica duo Midival Punditz, Gaurav Raina and Delhi-based singer and electronica producer Tarana Marwah aka Komorebi joined forces in 2019 to compose music for the Zoya Akhtar-directed and critically acclaimed OTT series Made in Heaven.

read more
News | 02 Mar 2021

Not a fan of virtual concerts: Rapper Krsna

MUMBAI: Delhi-based rapper Krsna's "Still Here" is his first full-length album in over seven years. He says a majority of the songs on the album were written during lockdown last year.

read more
News | 02 Mar 2021

Shilpa Rao: We are all dying to be back on stage

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Rao has been active in the independent and playback music scene, and is also known for her live performances. However, with Covid 19, everything in the music scene came to a halt.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA urges Chancellor to support Night Time Economy Sector in the budget

MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more

News
NTIA react's to early announcement of £5 Billion Grants Scheme for High Streets

Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more

News
You can now filter your liked songs on Spotify

MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more

News
RED FM announces their new IP, 'Raagistaan- Desert Diaries'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more

News
NTIA Scotland reaction to Nicola Sturgeon announcement

MUMBAI: Mike Grieve, MD Subclub / Chair of NTIA Scotland saysread more

top# 5 articles

1
After Made in Heaven, Gaurav Raina and Tarana Marwah turn music directors for Bombay Begums

MUMBAI: One half of the legendary Indian electronica duo Midival Punditz, Gaurav Raina and Delhi-based singer and electronica producer Tarana Marwah...read more

2
Vini Vici to headline 'Sunburn Holi Weekend 2021' across Delhi, Bengaluru and Goa

MUMBAI: Sunburn, Asia’s largest dance music brand, is all set to celebrate the Festival of Colors – Holi with a gala 3 city ‘Sunburn Holi Weekend’...read more

3
Cardi B wants Lizzo to collab with her

MUMBAI: Cardi B and Lizzo, together at last? After gushing over some stunning portraits of Lizzo, the rapper implied that she's ready to write a song...read more

4
BLAIZE and FREAKY join forces on uncompromising new Single 'Coupe'

MUMBAI: Blaize and FREAKY read more

5
BLACKPINK's Rose teaser poster and date for solo debut is here

MUMBAI: Mark your calendars: BLACKPINK’s Rose is finally making her long-awaited solo debut! On March 2 at midnight KST, Rose dropped a stunning set...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games