Ayushmann praises CISF for their commendable work to curb the coronavirus pandemic in North East

MUMBAI: The armed forces of India have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, protecting the citizens of the country while being in harm’s way. Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently shooting for his next, Anek, directed by Anubhav Sinha, has been deeply moved seeing the commendable work that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Guwahati has been doing. The youth icon was requested to send a video message to the entire unit stationed in Assam and Ayushmann sent them a heartfelt thank you.

In the video, Ayushmann says, “I would like to congratulate all the majors and soldiers from the CISF Guwahati regiment on how right since COVID-19 unfolded, until now, they have contributed to the aviation security with patience and valour. I truly salute all your efforts to serve. I truly hope you stay safe and healthy.”

Ayushmann has always been inspired by the army-men in India who selflessly devote their lives to protect others. The actor has also been deeply moved by the pandemic and how it has impacted people from every strata. He has also composed some heartfelt poems on this sufferings of people during the pandemic, which instantly became a rage in the country. The actor will be shooting for Anek right through March before jumping onto his next film, Doctor G.