For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  02 Mar 2021 17:51 |  By RnMTeam

After Made in Heaven, Gaurav Raina and Tarana Marwah turn music directors for Bombay Begums

MUMBAI: One half of the legendary Indian electronica duo Midival Punditz, Gaurav Raina and Delhi-based singer and electronica producer Tarana Marwah aka Komorebi joined forces in 2019 to compose music for the Zoya Akhtar-directed and critically acclaimed OTT series Made in Heaven. Their second project together is the highly-anticipated Netflix series, Bombay Begums, that releases on March 8.

While Raina helmed the musical direction of Bombay Begums, he and Tarana were responsible for composing the background score for a show that revolves around five women across generations who wrestle with desire, ethics, personal crises and vulnerabilities to own their ambition in contemporary urban India.

“Bombay Begums has Western Orchestral music with hints of electronica infused with Indian elements like flute, sitar and tanpura,” says Tarana, who has also sung five jazzy numbers on the show. “I have a good hold on theory and harmony, thanks to my background in Western Classical Music. Gaurav has a deep understanding of varying genres of music especially Indian folk and classical, coupled with so many years of experience in the field. And for Bombay Begums, we’ve focused on character themes. Every Begum has her own piece that encapsulates her personality and journey on the show,” she adds.

The Alankrita Srivastava-directed series features the return of yesteryears Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt to acting after a 10-year-gap.

For both Raina and Tarana, the process of composing for another medium for required new levels of learning, and unlearning.

“The art of making a background score is very different from making original songs or album music and I had to unlearn a lot of principles and techniques I have used in my career to write music,” says Raina, who as Midival Punditz has performed all over the world including at festivals like Glastonbury and released on celebrated labels like Six Degrees Records.

“The main thing is the story and one must be able to tell it in music. One must put on a storyteller hat and enter that world, along with the director and actors. It’s literally like writing music to a vocal that’s been given to you, except here the vocal and lyrics is the film itself,” Gaurav adds.

Music in OTT shows has recently picked up interest, both from fans – lakhs of viewers are tuning into OSTs of web series either via You-Tube or through music streaming apps – as well as the music industry with major music labels like T-Series and Sony Music getting involved, and old Bollywood hands like Udit Narayan and Shreya Ghosal on recording duties.

Additionally, OTT platforms represent an opportunity for talent that may have been overlooked by the mainstream film industry, like Raina and Tarana whose penchant for multi-genre experiments makes them a perfect fit for diverse storylines set in new India.

“Having your music heard by people across the globe via a show that actually resonates with who you are and what you believe in. That kind of reach is rare, and special,” says Tarana.

After Bombay Begums, Raina and Tarana have another big banner OTT series under their belt, Amazon Original series Fallen, directed by Reema Kagti and starring Sonakshi Sinha as a tough cop.

Tags
Gaurav Raina music Songs
Related news
News | 02 Mar 2021

Vini Vici to headline 'Sunburn Holi Weekend 2021' across Delhi, Bengaluru and Goa

MUMBAI: Sunburn, Asia’s largest dance music brand, is all set to celebrate the Festival of Colors – Holi with a gala 3 city ‘Sunburn Holi Weekend’ Bash.

read more
News | 02 Mar 2021

BLAIZE and FREAKY join forces on uncompromising new Single 'Coupe'

MUMBAI: Blaize 

read more
News | 02 Mar 2021

Ayushmann praises CISF for their commendable work to curb the coronavirus pandemic in North East

MUMBAI: The armed forces of India have been on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, protecting the citizens of the country while being in harm’s way.

read more
News | 02 Mar 2021

Not a fan of virtual concerts: Rapper Krsna

MUMBAI: Delhi-based rapper Krsna's "Still Here" is his first full-length album in over seven years. He says a majority of the songs on the album were written during lockdown last year.

read more
News | 02 Mar 2021

Shilpa Rao: We are all dying to be back on stage

MUMBAI: Singer Shilpa Rao has been active in the independent and playback music scene, and is also known for her live performances. However, with Covid 19, everything in the music scene came to a halt.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA urges Chancellor to support Night Time Economy Sector in the budget

MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more

News
NTIA react's to early announcement of £5 Billion Grants Scheme for High Streets

Michael Kill CEO NTIA Says:read more

News
You can now filter your liked songs on Spotify

MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more

News
RED FM announces their new IP, 'Raagistaan- Desert Diaries'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more

News
NTIA Scotland reaction to Nicola Sturgeon announcement

MUMBAI: Mike Grieve, MD Subclub / Chair of NTIA Scotland saysread more

top# 5 articles

1
Vini Vici to headline 'Sunburn Holi Weekend 2021' across Delhi, Bengaluru and Goa

MUMBAI: Sunburn, Asia’s largest dance music brand, is all set to celebrate the Festival of Colors – Holi with a gala 3 city ‘Sunburn Holi Weekend’...read more

2
Cardi B wants Lizzo to collab with her

MUMBAI: Cardi B and Lizzo, together at last? After gushing over some stunning portraits of Lizzo, the rapper implied that she's ready to write a song...read more

3
BLAIZE and FREAKY join forces on uncompromising new Single 'Coupe'

MUMBAI: Blaize and FREAKY read more

4
BLACKPINK's Rose teaser poster and date for solo debut is here

MUMBAI: Mark your calendars: BLACKPINK’s Rose is finally making her long-awaited solo debut! On March 2 at midnight KST, Rose dropped a stunning set...read more

5
I have an option to settle in Canada but I don't want to: Badshah

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah has sung a promo song for the television show Udaariyaan, which focuses on people migrating from Punjab to Canada. Badshah...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games