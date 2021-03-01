Spotify allows users to listen to songs by Mood, Genre using Filters

MUMBAI: Listening to music of a particular genre can boost a person’s mood on a bad day. Acknowledging this fact, audio streaming service provider Spotify has introduced a new feature.

The new feature gives the users an option to filter their liked songs by genre and mood.

To avail the feature the users need to have a minimum of 30 liked music tracks in their collections. Listeners are free to remove the filter at any time and swap a new one. If the users add new songs the existing filters will change.

Follow the steps to use the filter:

• Go to the music library

• Tap to your liked songs

• Select a filter which is listed across the menu

This feature will be only available for Spotify application for smartphones. The desktop users will not be availing the features. Even though this feature is small, Spotify hopes that users will find it useful in day-to day use.