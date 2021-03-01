See what Nick Jonas had to say when Dionne Warwick asked inmate details

MUMBAI: Singer Nick Jonas hosted the latest episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL) and every bit was as hilarious as expected. However, there were clearly some extra scandalous moments.
In one skit, Ego Nwodim as Dionne Warwick posed her usual, uncomfortable questions to Nick and the singer was left short of words. Now, of course, the entire skit was scripted, but Nick's reactions still made it so amusing.
Dionne asked Nick about his songs, why he is so boring on The Voice, would he fight Wendy Williams for her and finally, about a very intimate detail. She pulled up a picture of his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra and said, "Your wife looks like this. Now show us your p**is."
