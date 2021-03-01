For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  01 Mar 2021 17:06 |  By RnMTeam

See what Nick Jonas had to say when Dionne Warwick asked inmate details

MUMBAI: Singer Nick Jonas hosted the latest episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL) and every bit was as hilarious as expected. However, there were clearly some extra scandalous moments.

In one skit, Ego Nwodim as Dionne Warwick posed her usual, uncomfortable questions to Nick and the singer was left short of words. Now, of course, the entire skit was scripted, but Nick's reactions still made it so amusing.

Dionne asked Nick about his songs, why he is so boring on The Voice, would he fight Wendy Williams for her and finally, about a very intimate detail. She pulled up a picture of his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra and said, "Your wife looks like this. Now show us your p**is."

Tags
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Singer music
Related news
News | 01 Mar 2021

New music video called Love Jihaad starring Payal Ghosh is out and it's making a lot of news

MUMBAI: Payal Ghosh starrer love jihaad is out now and it's caused a huge uproar. The song which is seen by a section as something against intercaste marriage is actually not that totally.

read more
News | 01 Mar 2021

Priyanka Chopra responds to Twitter user asking if Jameela Jamil divorced Nick Jonas

MUMBAI: British actress Jameela Jamil was recently mistaken for Priyanka Chopra on Twitter. A Twitter user asked the actress if Nick Jonas divorced her, and her response is winning the Internet.

read more
News | 01 Mar 2021

Nick Jonas launches Spaceman

MUMBAI: Grammy and Golden Globe nominated artist and actor Nick Jonas has announced the arrival of his third solo album, Spaceman, with the release of the title track today via Island Records.  Spaceman, the album, is set for takeoff March 12th and available for pre-order now! 

read more
News | 01 Mar 2021

Cardi B wants Lizzo to collab with her

MUMBAI: Cardi B and Lizzo, together at last? After gushing over some stunning portraits of Lizzo, the rapper implied that she's ready to write a song that will feature her.

read more
News | 01 Mar 2021

9X Media announces senior level appointment Alok Nair joins as Chief Revenue Officer

MUMBAI: As Pawan Jailkhani has decided to move on to pursue an entrepreneurial endeavor, India’s largest Music television network,9X Media has appointed Alok Nair as Chief Revenue Officer. Alok will take charge from Pawan and will report to Mr. Pradeep Guha, the Managing Director of 9X Media.

read more

RnM Biz

News
You can now filter your liked songs on Spotify

MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more

News
RED FM announces their new IP, 'Raagistaan- Desert Diaries'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more

News
NTIA Scotland reaction to Nicola Sturgeon announcement

MUMBAI: Mike Grieve, MD Subclub / Chair of NTIA Scotland saysread more

News
NTIA reaction to Prime Ministers statement on the roadmap for reopening

MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more

News
Paytm Insider partners with WMS and DLF to host Peter Cat Recording Co. LIVE at DLF Avenue

MUMBAI: Post a successful launch of a series of live gigs, beginning with Ritviz on Valentine’s Dread more

top# 5 articles

1
Prreity Wadhwa's latest Punjabi Song ‘Taaro wali raat’ launched by T Series

MUMBAI: February, the month of love and amour with Valentines just round the corner, Prreity Wadhwa launches her new romantic Punjabi Song with T...read more

2
Priyanka Chopra responds to Twitter user asking if Jameela Jamil divorced Nick Jonas

MUMBAI: British actress Jameela Jamil was recently mistaken for Priyanka Chopra on Twitter. A Twitter user asked the actress if Nick Jonas divorced...read more

3
Nick Jonas launches Spaceman

MUMBAI: Grammy and Golden Globe nominated artist and actor Nick Jonas has announced the arrival of his third solo album, Spaceman, with the release...read more

4
New music video called Love Jihaad starring Payal Ghosh is out and it's making a lot of news

MUMBAI: Payal Ghosh starrer love jihaad is out now and it's caused a huge uproar. The song which is seen by a section as something against intercaste...read more

5
Justin Bieber turns a year older, check out a list of his evergreen hits!

MUMBAI: Beliebers, as Justin Bieber fans like to call themselves, will be celebrating the 27th birthday of their musical icon this March 1. The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games