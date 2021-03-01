For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  01 Mar 2021 14:11 |  By RnMTeam

Prreity Wadhwa's latest Punjabi Song ‘Taaro wali raat’ launched by T Series

MUMBAI: February, the month of love and amour with Valentines just round the corner, Prreity Wadhwa launches her new romantic Punjabi Song with T Series - “Taaro Wali Raat". All the Punjabi song lovers out there, it is time to put on your dancing shoes as T Series brings a groovy chart-buster this romantic season.

With an array of super hits like “Kala Doriyan” Prreity has garnered popularity and accolades over the years. However, this launch is a special treat for fans as they get to see her in a new avatar, grooving to the tune of her own Punjabi number.

Within a week’s time the video song on Youtube has crossed one million views.

Titled – ‘Taaron wali raat’ has been penned down by Prreity Wadhwa keeping in mind the love and the hope of a relationship. Love is like the stars twinkling and spreading their brightness and their existence is forever. For Prreity Wadhwa, music has not only been a passion but also a form of expression that can be clearly seen from the genres she contributes, from foot tapping numbers like 'Kala Doriyan', to romantic presentation of ever so melodious 'Taaron Wali Raat’.

She is a trained classical musician and says that there is a great appetite and scope for quality music. Prreity finds music, beats and rhythm in almost everything such as falling raindrops, chirping of birds, sounds of thunder and lightning and rustling of dry leaves rolling on the roads. Although she is an accomplished artist herself, still she has no qualms about learning from other great singers who are legends in the field. Prreity derives her inspiration from singers none other than Asha Bhonsle, Surinder Kaur, Diana Ross, Kishore Kumar etc. who are legends in the field of singing and music.

Kala Doriyan, a foot tapping number, was Prreity's first song that became a kind of a party anthem in Delhi, NCR region that has broken all charts. She is also bestowed with the talent for churning beautiful lyrics as well, a quality that is as rare as the rarest diamond. She feels highly inspired to write soothing romantic numbers and hence the origination of "Taaron Wali Raat".

Tags
Asha Bhonsle Diana Ross Kishore Kumar Kala Doriyan NCR
Related news
News | 05 Jan 2021

Lata Mangeshkar remembered RD Burman on his death anniversary

MUMBAI: Playback icon Lata Mangeshkar remembered legendary musician Rahul Dev Burman on the occasion of his death anniversary on Monday. An emotional Mangeshkar said the late musician, fondly known as Pancham to friends and fans, respected her like his own elder sister.

read more
News | 14 Oct 2020

Lata Mangeshkar pays tribute to Ashok Kumar, Kishore Kumar on birth and death anniversary

MUMBAI: Playback icon Lata Mangeshkar paid tribute to the legendary brothers Ashok Kumar and Kishore Kumar on Tuesday. The date October 13 marks the birth anniversary of late actor Ashok Kumar, fondly known as Dadamoni to Bollywood buffs.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2020

Bappi Lahiri on working with Kishore Kumar on his last song

MUMBAI: Veteran composer-singer Bappi Lahiri has a happy last memory of Kishore Kumar. He recalls how the legendary playback singer-actor made everyone laugh while recording their last song together.

read more
News | 14 May 2020

Asha Bhosle debuts on YouTube

MUMBAI: Iconic singer Asha Bhosle is all set to launch her YouTube channel on Wednesday night.Bhosle will launch the channel with a new song, "Main hoon", on the occasion of the 64th birthday of the spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

read more
News | 27 Apr 2020

Saregama Music releases latest cover for 'HumenTumse Pyaar Kitna'

MUMBAI: Old classic songs have an aura of their own. In today's world where remixes have become common, cover versions of such songs have carved a special place for themselves in the hearts of listeners.

read more

RnM Biz

News
You can now filter your liked songs on Spotify

MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more

News
RED FM announces their new IP, 'Raagistaan- Desert Diaries'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more

News
NTIA Scotland reaction to Nicola Sturgeon announcement

MUMBAI: Mike Grieve, MD Subclub / Chair of NTIA Scotland saysread more

News
NTIA reaction to Prime Ministers statement on the roadmap for reopening

MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more

News
Paytm Insider partners with WMS and DLF to host Peter Cat Recording Co. LIVE at DLF Avenue

MUMBAI: Post a successful launch of a series of live gigs, beginning with Ritviz on Valentine’s Dread more

top# 5 articles

1
Priyanka Chopra responds to Twitter user asking if Jameela Jamil divorced Nick Jonas

MUMBAI: British actress Jameela Jamil was recently mistaken for Priyanka Chopra on Twitter. A Twitter user asked the actress if Nick Jonas divorced...read more

2
Nick Jonas launches Spaceman

MUMBAI: Grammy and Golden Globe nominated artist and actor Nick Jonas has announced the arrival of his third solo album, Spaceman, with the release...read more

3
New music video called Love Jihaad starring Payal Ghosh is out and it's making a lot of news

MUMBAI: Payal Ghosh starrer love jihaad is out now and it's caused a huge uproar. The song which is seen by a section as something against intercaste...read more

4
Justin Bieber turns a year older, check out a list of his evergreen hits!

MUMBAI: Beliebers, as Justin Bieber fans like to call themselves, will be celebrating the 27th birthday of their musical icon this March 1. The...read more

5
Cardi B wants Lizzo to collab with her

MUMBAI: Cardi B and Lizzo, together at last? After gushing over some stunning portraits of Lizzo, the rapper implied that she's ready to write a song...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games