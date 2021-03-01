Priyanka Chopra responds to Twitter user asking if Jameela Jamil divorced Nick Jonas

MUMBAI: British actress Jameela Jamil was recently mistaken for Priyanka Chopra on Twitter. A Twitter user asked the actress if Nick Jonas divorced her, and her response is winning the Internet. Even Priyanka Chopra is not able to control her laughter and supported Jameela for her befitting reply. This is not the first time when South Asians actors in Hollywood have been mistaken for other actors. Earlier, on numerous occasions Deepika Padukone was addressed as Priyanka Chopra in the United States.
Recently, a Twitter user asked Jameela Jamil, “Wait so did @nickjonas and @jameelajamil get divorced? (sic).” To this, Jameela wrote, “A different Indian woman who doesn’t look anything like me. @priyankachopra. I believe they are very happy together still (sic).”
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">A different Indian woman who doesn’t look anything like me. <a href="https://twitter.com/priyankachopra?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@priyankachopra</a> I believe they are very happy together still. <a href="https://t.co/UoDS5PgXIl">https://t.co/UoDS5PgXIl</a></p>— Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) <a href="https://twitter.com/jameelajamil/status/1365361062241914881?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 26, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
Jameela’s apt reply got Priyanka’s approval, who wrote, “Lol! @jameelajamil (sic),” with a heart, skeleton and punching emoji.
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="und" dir="ltr">Lol! <a href="https://twitter.com/jameelajamil?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jameelajamil</a> <a href="https://t.co/zdXdqmO29o">https://t.co/zdXdqmO29o</a></p>— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) <a href="https://twitter.com/priyankachopra/status/1365442836074799109?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 26, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
