Nick Jonas launches Spaceman

MUMBAI: Grammy and Golden Globe nominated artist and actor Nick Jonas has announced the arrival of his third solo album, Spaceman, with the release of the title track today via Island Records. Spaceman, the album, is set for takeoff March 12th and available for pre-order now!
Listen to Spaceman HERE https://umgi.lnk.to/Spaceman?showcover=false
In support of the release, Jonas appeared on Apple’s New Music Daily with Zane Lowe to launch Spaceman.
Jonas will perform Spaceman for the first time as he pulls double duty on “Saturday Night Live” making his hosting debut and second solo musical guest appearance this Saturday Feb. 27 on NBC, live coast-to-coast at 11:30PM ET/8:30 PM PT.
Next week, he returns as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice,”which premieres March 1, and also appears in the upcoming Lionsgate film “Chaos Walking,” arriving March 5. What’s more, fans can catch Jonas appearing on upcoming episodes of The Kelly Clarkson show March 1and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon March 2.
Listen to Spaceman & Pre-Order the album:
https://NickJonas.lnk.to/SpacemanPR
Spaceman Tracklisting
Don’t Give Up On Us
Heights
Spaceman
2Drunk
Delicious
This Is Heaven
Sexual
Deeper Love
If I Fall
Death Do Us Part
Nervous
