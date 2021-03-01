For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  01 Mar 2021 13:50 |  By RnMTeam

Cardi B wants Lizzo to collab with her

MUMBAI: Cardi B and Lizzo, together at last? After gushing over some stunning portraits of Lizzo, the rapper implied that she's ready to write a song that will feature her.

"These pics do it for me," Cardi wrote on Twitter Sunday afternoon (Feb. 28), captioning a set of four photos of Lizzo in various poses. (Lizzo reacted to this tweet in an Instagram Story, writing, "Damn this might get me back on Twitter.")

When a fan left the comment "now drop that collab with her" on Cardi's post, she replied within two minutes.

"Can I do a song first thst I can put her on?" she quickly tweeted back.

The two already had a missed connection in 2020: Cardi wanted Lizzo to appear in her "WAP" video, but Lizzo was unfortunately out of town when it was filmed and missed out on making a cameo.

"I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ because I had a whole vision about how I want to see Lizzo and everything," she said in September.

Tags
Cardi B Lizzo music
Related news
News | 01 Mar 2021

New music video called Love Jihaad starring Payal Ghosh is out and it's making a lot of news

MUMBAI: Payal Ghosh starrer love jihaad is out now and it's caused a huge uproar. The song which is seen by a section as something against intercaste marriage is actually not that totally.

read more
News | 01 Mar 2021

See what Nick Jonas had to say when Dionne Warwick asked inmate details

MUMBAI: Singer Nick Jonas hosted the latest episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL) and every bit was as hilarious as expected. However, there were clearly some extra scandalous moments.

read more
News | 01 Mar 2021

Nick Jonas launches Spaceman

MUMBAI: Grammy and Golden Globe nominated artist and actor Nick Jonas has announced the arrival of his third solo album, Spaceman, with the release of the title track today via Island Records.  Spaceman, the album, is set for takeoff March 12th and available for pre-order now! 

read more
News | 01 Mar 2021

9X Media announces senior level appointment Alok Nair joins as Chief Revenue Officer

MUMBAI: As Pawan Jailkhani has decided to move on to pursue an entrepreneurial endeavor, India’s largest Music television network,9X Media has appointed Alok Nair as Chief Revenue Officer. Alok will take charge from Pawan and will report to Mr. Pradeep Guha, the Managing Director of 9X Media.

read more
News | 01 Mar 2021

Urvashi Rautela to recreate Madhubala's magic in her upcoming "Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si", promo out now

MUMBAI: The Bollywood Superstar Urvashi Rautela has no looking back as the actress is surprising her fans with back-to-back exciting projects. Urvashi is currently shooting for her upcoming web series "Inspector Avinash" by Jio studios.

read more

RnM Biz

News
You can now filter your liked songs on Spotify

MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more

News
RED FM announces their new IP, 'Raagistaan- Desert Diaries'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more

News
NTIA Scotland reaction to Nicola Sturgeon announcement

MUMBAI: Mike Grieve, MD Subclub / Chair of NTIA Scotland saysread more

News
NTIA reaction to Prime Ministers statement on the roadmap for reopening

MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more

News
Paytm Insider partners with WMS and DLF to host Peter Cat Recording Co. LIVE at DLF Avenue

MUMBAI: Post a successful launch of a series of live gigs, beginning with Ritviz on Valentine’s Dread more

top# 5 articles

1
Award-Winning Nakul Abhyankar's latest song 'Ninadene Januma' from the Kannada film 'Love Mocktail 2'

MUMBAI: Award-Winning playback Singer and Composer Nakul Abhyankar's latest song 'Ninadene Januma' from the Kannada film 'Love Mocktail 2' is a...read more

2
Ellie Goulding used husband's coat to hide pregnancy

MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding reveals she used her husband Casper Jopling's coat to hide her pregnancy for the first six months, to keep the news...read more

3
R Kelly gets second dose of COVID vaccine

MUMBAI: Rapper R. Kelly, who is currently serving jail term in a sexual assault case, has reportedly received the second dose of Covid vaccine in...read more

4
Justin Bieber turns a year older, check out a list of his evergreen hits!

MUMBAI: Beliebers, as Justin Bieber fans like to call themselves, will be celebrating the 27th birthday of their musical icon this March 1. The...read more

5
Here are some songs by Streamin’ Music Group to set the mood for 2021

MUMBAI: A fresh start and a new year have never been more welcome than when 2021 finally arrived. It’s been an interesting beginning, to say the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games