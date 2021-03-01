Cardi B wants Lizzo to collab with her

MUMBAI: Cardi B and Lizzo, together at last? After gushing over some stunning portraits of Lizzo, the rapper implied that she's ready to write a song that will feature her.

"These pics do it for me," Cardi wrote on Twitter Sunday afternoon (Feb. 28), captioning a set of four photos of Lizzo in various poses. (Lizzo reacted to this tweet in an Instagram Story, writing, "Damn this might get me back on Twitter.")

When a fan left the comment "now drop that collab with her" on Cardi's post, she replied within two minutes.

"Can I do a song first thst I can put her on?" she quickly tweeted back.

The two already had a missed connection in 2020: Cardi wanted Lizzo to appear in her "WAP" video, but Lizzo was unfortunately out of town when it was filmed and missed out on making a cameo.

"I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ because I had a whole vision about how I want to see Lizzo and everything," she said in September.