Cardi B wants Lizzo to collab with her

MUMBAI: Cardi B and Lizzo, together at last? After gushing over some stunning portraits of Lizzo, the rapper implied that she's ready to write a song that will feature her.
"These pics do it for me," Cardi wrote on Twitter Sunday afternoon (Feb. 28), captioning a set of four photos of Lizzo in various poses. (Lizzo reacted to this tweet in an Instagram Story, writing, "Damn this might get me back on Twitter.")
When a fan left the comment "now drop that collab with her" on Cardi's post, she replied within two minutes.
"Can I do a song first thst I can put her on?" she quickly tweeted back.
The two already had a missed connection in 2020: Cardi wanted Lizzo to appear in her "WAP" video, but Lizzo was unfortunately out of town when it was filmed and missed out on making a cameo.
"I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ because I had a whole vision about how I want to see Lizzo and everything," she said in September.
MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more
MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more
MUMBAI: Mike Grieve, MD Subclub / Chair of NTIA Scotland saysread more
MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more
MUMBAI: Post a successful launch of a series of live gigs, beginning with Ritviz on Valentine’s Dread more
MUMBAI: Award-Winning playback Singer and Composer Nakul Abhyankar's latest song 'Ninadene Januma' from the Kannada film 'Love Mocktail 2' is a...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Ellie Goulding reveals she used her husband Casper Jopling's coat to hide her pregnancy for the first six months, to keep the news...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper R. Kelly, who is currently serving jail term in a sexual assault case, has reportedly received the second dose of Covid vaccine in...read more
MUMBAI: Beliebers, as Justin Bieber fans like to call themselves, will be celebrating the 27th birthday of their musical icon this March 1. The...read more
MUMBAI: A fresh start and a new year have never been more welcome than when 2021 finally arrived. It’s been an interesting beginning, to say the...read more