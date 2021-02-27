Tujamo reveals infectious new single 'I Don't Wanna Go'

MUMBAI: World-renowned DJ and producer Tujamo has received massive recognition recently with a handful of unforgettable singles. Offering his first original of 2021, Tujamo returns with his new single ‘I Don't Wanna Go’. The nostalgic yet refreshing soundscape is cleverly combined with strong vocals, leaving the dreariness of cold days far behind. ‘I Don't Wanna Go’ is available now across streaming platforms via Universal Music counterpart Virgin Records.
Tujamo has a knack for delivering exuberant dance records with resonating vocals and a lively soundscape. 'I Don't Wanna Go' effortlessly embodies all the qualities Tujamo has become known for. With a signature style that's primed for any setlist, Tujamo's records quickly capture the attention of fans from across the globe with streaming numbers to boast.
"My new single 'I Don't Wanna Go' is an exceptional song to me. Since the pandemic started, I had the time to really focus on my music and take my time in the studio to be creative. This single is the outcome of that and I'm thrilled with the result. The mixture of deep yet nostalgic beats combined with the string vocals makes the track very remarkable to me. I hope everyone likes it as much as I do!"
-Tujamo
Tujamo has had a very successful start to the new decade with a string of releases already under his belt. The release of his collaborative track ‘Lonely’ with VIZE and MAJAN went on to gain over 50 million streams on Spotify. Tujamo quickly followed up the massive collab with Taking You Home’ featuring Kelvyn Colt and mesmerizing single 'Enough of You'. Continuing this sharp upward momentum into 2021, ‘I Don't Wanna Go’ provides a glimpse into what’s to come from the esteemed producer in this promising new chapter.
MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more
MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more
MUMBAI: Mike Grieve, MD Subclub / Chair of NTIA Scotland saysread more
MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more
MUMBAI: Post a successful launch of a series of live gigs, beginning with Ritviz on Valentine’s Dread more
MUMBAI: DJ and producer The Prince Karma returns with new single ‘I Wanna Know What Love Is’, out on Friday 26th February. An innovative, modern-day...read more
MUMBAI: Sirona and Chuckie have joined forces on new single ‘Bugatti Ridin’, out 26th February on The Cross/ Island Records. A musical homage to the...read more
MUMBAI: It's been 40 years since the music maestro and legend Mohammed Rafi Sahab bid adieu to this world. But the love for his songs and voice do...read more
MUMBAI: After a hugely monumental 2020 that saw one of Denmark’s biggest exports take the bull by the horns, from his ‘Me, Myself, Online’ concept...read more
MUMBAI: Dance music phenom KSHMR has linked up with French DJ and producer NOUMENN on new single ‘Around The World’, out on Friday 26th February....read more