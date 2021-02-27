For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  27 Feb 2021 17:57 |  By RnMTeam

Tujamo reveals infectious new single 'I Don't Wanna Go'

MUMBAI: World-renowned DJ and producer Tujamo has received massive recognition recently with a handful of unforgettable singles. Offering his first original of 2021, Tujamo returns with his new single ‘I Don't Wanna Go’. The nostalgic yet refreshing soundscape is cleverly combined with strong vocals, leaving the dreariness of cold days far behind. ‘I Don't Wanna Go’ is available now across streaming platforms via Universal Music counterpart Virgin Records.

Tujamo has a knack for delivering exuberant dance records with resonating vocals and a lively soundscape. 'I Don't Wanna Go' effortlessly embodies all the qualities Tujamo has become known for. With a signature style that's primed for any setlist, Tujamo's records quickly capture the attention of fans from across the globe with streaming numbers to boast.

"My new single 'I Don't Wanna Go' is an exceptional song to me. Since the pandemic started, I had the time to really focus on my music and take my time in the studio to be creative. This single is the outcome of that and I'm thrilled with the result. The mixture of deep yet nostalgic beats combined with the string vocals makes the track very remarkable to me. I hope everyone likes it as much as I do!"

-Tujamo

Tujamo has had a very successful start to the new decade with a string of releases already under his belt. The release of his collaborative track ‘Lonely’ with VIZE and MAJAN went on to gain over 50 million streams on Spotify. Tujamo quickly followed up the massive collab with Taking You Home’ featuring Kelvyn Colt and mesmerizing single 'Enough of You'. Continuing this sharp upward momentum into 2021, ‘I Don't Wanna Go’ provides a glimpse into what’s to come from the esteemed producer in this promising new chapter.

Tags
Tujamo I Don't Wanna Go Singer music
Related news
News | 27 Feb 2021

DJ TEFFLER drops dynamic debut 2021 single "So High"

MUMBAI: Rising pop-dance producer and DJ TEFFLER makes his 2021 debut with the unveiling of his latest single "So High".

read more
News | 27 Feb 2021

Queeva releases new Country-pop single "Show Off"

MUMBAI: Rising teen country artist Queeva has released her new single “Show Off,” along with an accompanying music video.

read more
News | 27 Feb 2021

Martin Jensen looks back to yesteryear to bring us the feel-good, uplifting tonic of '2019' with Georgia Ku

MUMBAI: After a hugely monumental 2020 that saw one of Denmark’s biggest exports take the bull by the horns, from his ‘Me, Myself, Online’ concept that saw him perform solo across mind-blowing, truly unique locations to bring fans some joy during an unprecedented year, over to being announced as

read more
News | 27 Feb 2021

KSHMR joins forces with NOUMENN on new single 'Around The World'

MUMBAI: Dance music phenom KSHMR has linked up with French DJ and producer NOUMENN on new single ‘Around The World’, out on Friday 26th February.

read more
News | 27 Feb 2021

Majestic links up with Boney M on classic 'Rasputin'

MUMBAI: North London DJ and producer Majestic has unveiled his collaboration with Boney M on the euro-disco classic ‘Rasputin’, out on Friday 26th February.

read more

RnM Biz

News
You can now filter your liked songs on Spotify

MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more

News
RED FM announces their new IP, 'Raagistaan- Desert Diaries'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more

News
NTIA Scotland reaction to Nicola Sturgeon announcement

MUMBAI: Mike Grieve, MD Subclub / Chair of NTIA Scotland saysread more

News
NTIA reaction to Prime Ministers statement on the roadmap for reopening

MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more

News
Paytm Insider partners with WMS and DLF to host Peter Cat Recording Co. LIVE at DLF Avenue

MUMBAI: Post a successful launch of a series of live gigs, beginning with Ritviz on Valentine’s Dread more

top# 5 articles

1
The Prince Karma drops emotional new single'I Wanna Know What Love Is'

MUMBAI: DJ and producer The Prince Karma returns with new single ‘I Wanna Know What Love Is’, out on Friday 26th February. An innovative, modern-day...read more

2
Sirona & Chuckie link up on new single 'Bugatti Ridin'

MUMBAI: Sirona and Chuckie have joined forces on new single ‘Bugatti Ridin’, out 26th February on The Cross/ Island Records. A musical homage to the...read more

3
'Mohammed Rafi Musical Institute is a small tribute for my Dada-Abba,' says Fuzail Rafi

MUMBAI: It's been 40 years since the music maestro and legend Mohammed Rafi Sahab bid adieu to this world. But the love for his songs and voice do...read more

4
Martin Jensen looks back to yesteryear to bring us the feel-good, uplifting tonic of '2019' with Georgia Ku

MUMBAI: After a hugely monumental 2020 that saw one of Denmark’s biggest exports take the bull by the horns, from his ‘Me, Myself, Online’ concept...read more

5
KSHMR joins forces with NOUMENN on new single 'Around The World'

MUMBAI: Dance music phenom KSHMR has linked up with French DJ and producer NOUMENN on new single ‘Around The World’, out on Friday 26th February....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games