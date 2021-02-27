Siddharth Nigam, Rits Badiani appear in new romantic song 'Chup'

MUMBAI: Actors Siddharth Nigam and Rits Badiani appear in the music video of the new song Chup, which was launched on Friday. The song is sung by Vikas Kumar.
"I love being a part of music videos. The very thought of conveying a story through a song is beautiful. 'Chup' is a song that is very close to my heart. It talks about two people in love but one gets carried away by the glamorous life in a big city. I hope the audience loves the track as much as we do. It's the first time that Rits and I are working together and it was just so amazing," said Siddharth.
The track is written by Raj Fatehpur and composed by Sunny Vik. The low-beat soundtrack has a blend of new age and mellow vibe.
Rits, known for her part in the film "Airlift" added: "It is not every day that you get to be a part of beautiful, melodious and heart-wrenching songs. I am truly grateful to be a part of Chup. It has now become one of my favorite songs."
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more
MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more
MUMBAI: Mike Grieve, MD Subclub / Chair of NTIA Scotland saysread more
MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more
MUMBAI: Post a successful launch of a series of live gigs, beginning with Ritviz on Valentine’s Dread more
MUMBAI: American singer Nick Jonas has announced that his third solo album. Titled Spaceman, the album with 11 tracks is scheduled to hit the stores...read more
MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar recently took to their Instagram profiles to share a stunning visual of themselves. The teaser image announcing...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah in a new song has shared his take on people from Punjab who dream of migrating to Canada. The music video, filmed in Punjab,...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Travis Scott might have to face investigation for breaking Covid regulation by holding a flash-mob event in West Hollywood on Tuesday...read more
MUMBAI: Actors Siddharth Nigam and Rits Badiani appear in the music video of the new song Chup, which was launched on Friday. The song is sung by...read more