For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  27 Feb 2021 11:19 |  By RnMTeam

Siddharth Nigam, Rits Badiani appear in new romantic song 'Chup'

MUMBAI: Actors Siddharth Nigam and Rits Badiani appear in the music video of the new song Chup, which was launched on Friday. The song is sung by Vikas Kumar.

"I love being a part of music videos. The very thought of conveying a story through a song is beautiful. 'Chup' is a song that is very close to my heart. It talks about two people in love but one gets carried away by the glamorous life in a big city. I hope the audience loves the track as much as we do. It's the first time that Rits and I are working together and it was just so amazing," said Siddharth.

The track is written by Raj Fatehpur and composed by Sunny Vik. The low-beat soundtrack has a blend of new age and mellow vibe.

Rits, known for her part in the film "Airlift" added: "It is not every day that you get to be a part of beautiful, melodious and heart-wrenching songs. I am truly grateful to be a part of Chup. It has now become one of my favorite songs."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Siddharth Nigam Airlift Raj Fatehpur Singer music
Related news
News | 27 Feb 2021

Laughter, gossip and chat about Delhi boy traits in Indie Hain Hum : Season 2 with Tulsi Kumar and Millind Gaba

MUMBAI: While Tulsi spoke about brother love to brother competition to social media pressures and performing better than last with her previous guests, the bubbly singer chats with her friend-fellow singer Millind Gaba in the 3rd episode of Indie Hain Hum : Season 2.

read more
News | 27 Feb 2021

Badshah sings of people from Punjab migrating to Canada

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah in a new song has shared his take on people from Punjab who dream of migrating to Canada. The music video, filmed in Punjab, was shot for the upcoming daily soap Udaariyan.

read more
News | 27 Feb 2021

Armaan Malik shares how he plans to hug fans during pandemic

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik on Friday evening had a social distancing-compatible solution for a fan who demanded a hug on meeting him. "I want a tight hug whenever we gonna meet OK... na bto???," wrote a fan during an interactive session on Twitter titled #FridaysWithArmaan.

read more
News | 26 Feb 2021

Yeek announces new album & drops title track "Valencia"

MUMBAI: Today, Filipino-American singer Yeek is announcing his new album 'Valencia', set to arrive on March 19th. To coincide with the announcement, he's sharing the album's title track and an accompanying video.

read more
News | 26 Feb 2021

TOR releases 'Riverline' & music video from upcoming Oasis Sky LP

MUMBAI: Vancouver-based electronic talent, TOR has unveiled the second release from his forthcoming album, Oasis Sky, titled ‘Riverline’. The pulsating single comes paired with a mesmerizing video, along with the vinyl preorder announcement for the full LP.

read more

RnM Biz

News
You can now filter your liked songs on Spotify

MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more

News
RED FM announces their new IP, 'Raagistaan- Desert Diaries'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more

News
NTIA Scotland reaction to Nicola Sturgeon announcement

MUMBAI: Mike Grieve, MD Subclub / Chair of NTIA Scotland saysread more

News
NTIA reaction to Prime Ministers statement on the roadmap for reopening

MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more

News
Paytm Insider partners with WMS and DLF to host Peter Cat Recording Co. LIVE at DLF Avenue

MUMBAI: Post a successful launch of a series of live gigs, beginning with Ritviz on Valentine’s Dread more

top# 5 articles

1
Nick Jonas's new album 'Spaceman' to release on March 12

MUMBAI: American singer Nick Jonas has announced that his third solo album. Titled Spaceman, the album with 11 tracks is scheduled to hit the stores...read more

2
Chartbuster duo singers Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar come together for the first time for 'Aur Pyaar Karna Hai'

MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar recently took to their Instagram profiles to share a stunning visual of themselves. The teaser image announcing...read more

3
Badshah sings of people from Punjab migrating to Canada

MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah in a new song has shared his take on people from Punjab who dream of migrating to Canada. The music video, filmed in Punjab,...read more

4
Travis Scott might face probe for violating Covid regulations

MUMBAI: Rapper Travis Scott might have to face investigation for breaking Covid regulation by holding a flash-mob event in West Hollywood on Tuesday...read more

5
Siddharth Nigam, Rits Badiani appear in new romantic song 'Chup'

MUMBAI: Actors Siddharth Nigam and Rits Badiani appear in the music video of the new song Chup, which was launched on Friday. The song is sung by...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games