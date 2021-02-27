Nick Jonas's new album 'Spaceman' to release on March 12

MUMBAI: American singer Nick Jonas has announced that his third solo album. Titled Spaceman, the album with 11 tracks is scheduled to hit the stores on March 12.
Nick will perform the tracks from his album for the first time on the popular show Saturday Night Live, besides hosting the show on February 27. The episode marks his debut as a Saturday Night Live host and this will be his second time performing solo as a musical guest, beyond performing with the Jonas Brothers.
Nick, who is married to Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, is also set to return as a coach on NBC's The Voice, which premieres on March 1. He will also appear in the upcoming film Chaos Walking, scheduled to release March 5.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more
MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more
MUMBAI: Mike Grieve, MD Subclub / Chair of NTIA Scotland saysread more
MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more
MUMBAI: Post a successful launch of a series of live gigs, beginning with Ritviz on Valentine’s Dread more
MUMBAI: Guru Randhawa and Neha Kakkar recently took to their Instagram profiles to share a stunning visual of themselves. The teaser image announcing...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Badshah in a new song has shared his take on people from Punjab who dream of migrating to Canada. The music video, filmed in Punjab,...read more
MUMBAI: Rapper Travis Scott might have to face investigation for breaking Covid regulation by holding a flash-mob event in West Hollywood on Tuesday...read more
MUMBAI: Actors Siddharth Nigam and Rits Badiani appear in the music video of the new song Chup, which was launched on Friday. The song is sung by...read more
MUMBAI: While Tulsi spoke about brother love to brother competition to social media pressures and performing better than last with her previous...read more