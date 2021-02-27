'Mohammed Rafi Musical Institute is a small tribute for my Dada-Abba,' says Fuzail Rafi

MUMBAI: It's been 40 years since the music maestro and legend Mohammed Rafi Sahab bid adieu to this world. But the love for his songs and voice do not seem to fade a bit too. Mohammed Rafi is still considered India's most loved voice till date.

On the Legend's Birth Anniversary last year, his Youngest grandson Fuzail Rafi had announced that he wishes to do something to continue the music legacy of his grandfather for the younger generations.

When we spoke with Fuzail, he says 'We are first of all so blessed that people love my grandfather so much till date. Today even they shower so much of love and blessings on me too. During lockdown we thought of starting something that can connect all the Rafi Sahab fans and even the younger generation on one platform. Hence the idea of starting a Mohammed Rafi Musical Institute was born. People from all around the world can come together and celebrate Rafi Sahab and his songs. The younger generation can avail books about Mohammed Rafi Sahab and read them. It will be a one stop music destination for all.'

Mohammed Rafi will remain the voice of India, but his songs belong to the entire world that embraced him and to all those who are filled with hope and optimism for the future, whenever they listen to his melodies.