Martin Jensen looks back to yesteryear to bring us the feel-good, uplifting tonic of '2019' with Georgia Ku

MUMBAI: After a hugely monumental 2020 that saw one of Denmark’s biggest exports take the bull by the horns, from his ‘Me, Myself, Online’ concept that saw him perform solo across mind-blowing, truly unique locations to bring fans some joy during an unprecedented year, over to being announced as the first ever DJ/ producer to become an XFactor judge in his native country, Martin Jensen now returns to the studio in stellar form with the much-needed tonic of ‘2019’.

Teaming up with Georgia Ku, an LA-based, UK-born singer songwriter and vocalist, known for her previous work with some of the biggest names in pop and electronic including Dua Lipa, Iggy Azelia, Zedd and more, her soaring vocal resonates atop Martin’s feel-good beats and memories of yesteryear for a production that brings the positivity straight into 2021!

Linking up with co-writer James Lewis who has also worked with the likes of UK #1 artist Ella Henderson, Grammy-nominated Chelcee Grimes and more, the track was penned as an ode to the memories and wonder that we have missed so much pre-pandemic, taking inspiration from the festival fields, fun with strangers and the unity that ultimately, we all crave so much and cannot wait to get back to thanks to the wonder of live music. Longing for the days when we can leave lockdowns and rejoin a coalition in a live setting in our thousands, which was the ultimate feeling that fuelled ‘2019’, the uniting force of the collective here on the release reminds us of the joy brought by new friends, short-lived loves and a collective resonating delight of the Summer months that will surely soon return. Having no regrets and as Georgia shares with us how “I wanna feel that 2019 love/ I wanna feel that rhythm turn it up”, as Martin’s earworm of a house beat sets a sparkling, positive pace, the track is an excitable, up-beat and feel-good reminder that we can experience the joy of music wherever we are, for now, and that we will party bigger and better than ever when we can.

Martin and Georgia will also be placing you and your memories front and centre for the official ‘2019’ music video thanks to fan-submissions of what you guys miss the most pre-Corona. From dancing til dawn, to eating out at your favourite restaurant, over to hand-in-hand walks on the beach and, simply, squeezing your loved ones tight, Martin spoke on the subject: “After what feels like a crazy 2020 that saw all our worlds flipped upside down, rather than dwell on the negative, I wanted to create a track to remind us of the enjoyment of what is still waiting for us on the other side. There is no other feeling like touring and being able to play my music to fans at gigs and festivals, and I wanted to remind everyone out there to stay upbeat, follow the rules and stay as safe as you all can so we can enjoy live music and dance together again soon! Bringing what I hope is some playful fun to your speakers at home, I am so excited to see what you guys come up with with your submissions for our official music video and we can revel in the fun together!”

Get set to inject some delight into your new year, ‘2019’ from Martin Jensen is out now