For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  27 Feb 2021 17:52 |  By RnMTeam

KSHMR joins forces with NOUMENN on new single 'Around The World'

MUMBAI: Dance music phenom KSHMR has linked up with French DJ and producer NOUMENN on new single ‘Around The World’, out on Friday 26th February.

Possessing bags of feelgood, ethereal dance energy, ‘Around The World’ is a cinematic maelstrom of soaring vocals, bold bass and life-affirming drops. The track is KSHMR’s second single release of the new year, following ‘The World We Left Behind’ featuring long-term collaborator KARRA. Described as an “expertly executed worldly tune” by edm.com, it marked the first single from his forthcoming debut album Harmonica Andromeda.

“For me this song walks a wonderful line of being uplifting while having a message,” KSHMR explains. “The vocal isn't too preachy but a good reminder to be thoughtful and care for the world around us. Very grateful to NOUMENN for doing this with me."

He also recently launched creative side project Dreamz and debuted Dharma Studio, a new music production education platform aiming to help producers of all levels find their way in the dance music world.

Collaborating with The Far East Movement and Dev, KSHMR’s biggest commercial success came in 2010 as part of production duo The Cataracs, with the smash hit ‘Like A G6’ spending three weeks at #1 on the US Billboard Hot 100. As a solo artist, he is best known for ‘Secrets’, the huge 2015 collaboration with Tiesto that has racked up over 200 million Spotify streams to date. He has since produced a wealth of hit tracks, such as ‘Megalodon’, ‘Burn’, ‘Karate’ and ‘Wildcard’.

A relative newcomer on the scene, NOUMENN’s previous output includes singles ‘Birthday’ and ‘Tokyo’, both released on the SMART label. He also dropped a remix of the Adele smash ‘Hello’ on his Facebook page last year.

‘Around The World’ sees one of EDM’s most prolific talents kick off the new year with the same energy that he finished the last.

Tags
KSHMR NOUMENN Around the world Singer
Related news
News | 27 Feb 2021

DJ TEFFLER drops dynamic debut 2021 single "So High"

MUMBAI: Rising pop-dance producer and DJ TEFFLER makes his 2021 debut with the unveiling of his latest single "So High".

read more
News | 27 Feb 2021

Queeva releases new Country-pop single "Show Off"

MUMBAI: Rising teen country artist Queeva has released her new single “Show Off,” along with an accompanying music video.

read more
News | 27 Feb 2021

Tujamo reveals infectious new single 'I Don't Wanna Go'

MUMBAI: World-renowned DJ and producer Tujamo has received massive recognition recently with a handful of unforgettable singles. Offering his first original of 2021, Tujamo returns with his new single ‘I Don't Wanna Go’.

read more
News | 27 Feb 2021

Martin Jensen looks back to yesteryear to bring us the feel-good, uplifting tonic of '2019' with Georgia Ku

MUMBAI: After a hugely monumental 2020 that saw one of Denmark’s biggest exports take the bull by the horns, from his ‘Me, Myself, Online’ concept that saw him perform solo across mind-blowing, truly unique locations to bring fans some joy during an unprecedented year, over to being announced as

read more
News | 27 Feb 2021

Majestic links up with Boney M on classic 'Rasputin'

MUMBAI: North London DJ and producer Majestic has unveiled his collaboration with Boney M on the euro-disco classic ‘Rasputin’, out on Friday 26th February.

read more

RnM Biz

News
You can now filter your liked songs on Spotify

MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more

News
RED FM announces their new IP, 'Raagistaan- Desert Diaries'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more

News
NTIA Scotland reaction to Nicola Sturgeon announcement

MUMBAI: Mike Grieve, MD Subclub / Chair of NTIA Scotland saysread more

News
NTIA reaction to Prime Ministers statement on the roadmap for reopening

MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more

News
Paytm Insider partners with WMS and DLF to host Peter Cat Recording Co. LIVE at DLF Avenue

MUMBAI: Post a successful launch of a series of live gigs, beginning with Ritviz on Valentine’s Dread more

top# 5 articles

1
Khrebto delivers smashing 'Myth Of Pandora' on Heldeep Records

MUMBAI: After kicking off 2021 with the success of his release ‘You’re Free’, Russian DJ and producer Khrebto is serving up another impeccable record...read more

2
DJ TEFFLER drops dynamic debut 2021 single "So High"

MUMBAI: Rising pop-dance producer and DJ TEFFLER makes his 2021 debut with the unveiling of his latest single "So High". The Los Angeles based...read more

3
Queeva releases new Country-pop single "Show Off"

MUMBAI: Rising teen country artist Queeva has released her new single “Show Off,” along with an accompanying music video. The country-pop track,...read more

4
Siddharth Nigam, Rits Badiani appear in new romantic song 'Chup'

MUMBAI: Actors Siddharth Nigam and Rits Badiani appear in the music video of the new song Chup, which was launched on Friday. The song is sung by...read more

5
Majestic links up with Boney M on classic 'Rasputin'

MUMBAI: North London DJ and producer Majestic has unveiled his collaboration with Boney M on the euro-disco classic ‘Rasputin’, out on Friday 26th...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games