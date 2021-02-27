For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  27 Feb 2021 18:50 |  By RnMTeam

DJ TEFFLER drops dynamic debut 2021 single "So High"

MUMBAI: Rising pop-dance producer and DJ TEFFLER makes his 2021 debut with the unveiling of his latest single "So High". The Los Angeles based artist leaps into what is set to be a packed year of releases, building upon success seen in years prior and priming him for the next stages in developing his creative vision.

Boasting vibrant, lush, tropical energy weft across a palatable pop-house infrastructure, "So High" raises listeners to a better place. A ray of sonic sunshine in uncertain times, the single is the epitome of easy listening - bright, buoyant and quintessentially TEFFLER. Complimenting his eclectic catalogue of sounds that range from hard hitting club bangers to melodic, future-pop anthems, the track is a welcome addition that further develops his signature sound.

Since the onset of his venture into electronic music, TEFFLER has consistently deployed dance floor ready releases that have seen support from the likes of Afrojack and his mainstay record label WALL Recordings. His breakout 2017 single "Never Let Me Go" saw him rise to prominence, with his catalogue accumulating above 10 million streams across all music platforms since the start of his career. Furthering his accolades, he has seen his tracks place on coveted Spotify Editorial Playlists including the likes of New Pop Revolution and The Pop List.

"So High" is only the first of a string of singles for 2021. With a series of scheduled releases set to make their way to ears this year, TEFFLER will be sure to have sets packed with original material when fans have the opportunity to reunite on the dance floor later this Fall.

Surely stay tuned to the socials below to not miss a beat from TEFFLER.

Tags
DJ TEFFLER So High music Singer
Related news
News | 27 Feb 2021

Queeva releases new Country-pop single "Show Off"

MUMBAI: Rising teen country artist Queeva has released her new single “Show Off,” along with an accompanying music video.

read more
News | 27 Feb 2021

Tujamo reveals infectious new single 'I Don't Wanna Go'

MUMBAI: World-renowned DJ and producer Tujamo has received massive recognition recently with a handful of unforgettable singles. Offering his first original of 2021, Tujamo returns with his new single ‘I Don't Wanna Go’.

read more
News | 27 Feb 2021

Martin Jensen looks back to yesteryear to bring us the feel-good, uplifting tonic of '2019' with Georgia Ku

MUMBAI: After a hugely monumental 2020 that saw one of Denmark’s biggest exports take the bull by the horns, from his ‘Me, Myself, Online’ concept that saw him perform solo across mind-blowing, truly unique locations to bring fans some joy during an unprecedented year, over to being announced as

read more
News | 27 Feb 2021

KSHMR joins forces with NOUMENN on new single 'Around The World'

MUMBAI: Dance music phenom KSHMR has linked up with French DJ and producer NOUMENN on new single ‘Around The World’, out on Friday 26th February.

read more
News | 27 Feb 2021

Majestic links up with Boney M on classic 'Rasputin'

MUMBAI: North London DJ and producer Majestic has unveiled his collaboration with Boney M on the euro-disco classic ‘Rasputin’, out on Friday 26th February.

read more

RnM Biz

News
You can now filter your liked songs on Spotify

MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more

News
RED FM announces their new IP, 'Raagistaan- Desert Diaries'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more

News
NTIA Scotland reaction to Nicola Sturgeon announcement

MUMBAI: Mike Grieve, MD Subclub / Chair of NTIA Scotland saysread more

News
NTIA reaction to Prime Ministers statement on the roadmap for reopening

MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more

News
Paytm Insider partners with WMS and DLF to host Peter Cat Recording Co. LIVE at DLF Avenue

MUMBAI: Post a successful launch of a series of live gigs, beginning with Ritviz on Valentine’s Dread more

top# 5 articles

1
Queeva releases new Country-pop single "Show Off"

MUMBAI: Rising teen country artist Queeva has released her new single “Show Off,” along with an accompanying music video. The country-pop track,...read more

2
Siddharth Nigam, Rits Badiani appear in new romantic song 'Chup'

MUMBAI: Actors Siddharth Nigam and Rits Badiani appear in the music video of the new song Chup, which was launched on Friday. The song is sung by...read more

3
Majestic links up with Boney M on classic 'Rasputin'

MUMBAI: North London DJ and producer Majestic has unveiled his collaboration with Boney M on the euro-disco classic ‘Rasputin’, out on Friday 26th...read more

4
'Mohammed Rafi Musical Institute is a small tribute for my Dada-Abba,' says Fuzail Rafi

MUMBAI: It's been 40 years since the music maestro and legend Mohammed Rafi Sahab bid adieu to this world. But the love for his songs and voice do...read more

5
Aaron Dominguez reacts to fan asking him to stay away from Selena Gomez

MUMBAI: Aaron Dominguez has been shooting with Selena Gomez for a new series, but fans of the singer-actress don't seem too pleased. Selena's fans...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games