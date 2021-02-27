DJ TEFFLER drops dynamic debut 2021 single "So High"

MUMBAI: Rising pop-dance producer and DJ TEFFLER makes his 2021 debut with the unveiling of his latest single "So High". The Los Angeles based artist leaps into what is set to be a packed year of releases, building upon success seen in years prior and priming him for the next stages in developing his creative vision.

Boasting vibrant, lush, tropical energy weft across a palatable pop-house infrastructure, "So High" raises listeners to a better place. A ray of sonic sunshine in uncertain times, the single is the epitome of easy listening - bright, buoyant and quintessentially TEFFLER. Complimenting his eclectic catalogue of sounds that range from hard hitting club bangers to melodic, future-pop anthems, the track is a welcome addition that further develops his signature sound.

Since the onset of his venture into electronic music, TEFFLER has consistently deployed dance floor ready releases that have seen support from the likes of Afrojack and his mainstay record label WALL Recordings. His breakout 2017 single "Never Let Me Go" saw him rise to prominence, with his catalogue accumulating above 10 million streams across all music platforms since the start of his career. Furthering his accolades, he has seen his tracks place on coveted Spotify Editorial Playlists including the likes of New Pop Revolution and The Pop List.

"So High" is only the first of a string of singles for 2021. With a series of scheduled releases set to make their way to ears this year, TEFFLER will be sure to have sets packed with original material when fans have the opportunity to reunite on the dance floor later this Fall.

