Armaan Malik shares how he plans to hug fans during pandemic

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik on Friday evening had a social distancing-compatible solution for a fan who demanded a hug on meeting him.

"I want a tight hug whenever we gonna meet OK... na bto???," wrote a fan during an interactive session on Twitter titled #FridaysWithArmaan.

To this, Armaan replied: "Done. In PPE kits and with masks. Cool? #FridaysWithArmaan."

Armaan was confused when a fan requested him to feature "Bigg Boss 14" couple Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni.

"Plz we want to se #Jasly plz cast them," requested the fan. The singer replied: "What's a Jasly?"

During the session, a fan requested Armaan to arrange a Zoom video call with fans. The singer assured the fan: "Hum sab bahut jald zoomenge don't worry ok?"

Replying to another fan who asked him what would be a good theme song for his life, the singer wrote: "Dynamite."

Another fan asked Armaan to share some life advice, to which he replied: "Stop having expectations."

Quizzed about his upcoming single, the singer maintained suspense: "Still working on it! Have a few ready, thinking of which one to go with."

(Source: IANS)