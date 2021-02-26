Kailash Kher sings a song in praise of Goddess Ganga

MUMBAI: Singer Kailash Kher has sung a soulful track in praise of Goddess Ganga, which will be used as the title track of an upcoming show.
The track, titled "Mann nivaasini hain, hain tu Gange", sings praise of the holy river. Kher is pleased with the way the song has turned out.
"The lyrics beautifully capture the true spirit of Ganga Mata and her story. When I got a chance to be a part of 'Mann nivaasini hain, hain tu Gange' song, I was happy. I had freedom to add shades of Adhyatm that gave depth to the composition and it has a chiming effect," he said.
"My music is a reflection of the way I think and lead my life. I have tried to add a piece of me to the song. Today's Kailash is the prodigy of Ganga and Himalaya," he declared.
The song will be used as the title song of the serial "Paapnaashini Ganga".
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more
MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more
MUMBAI: Mike Grieve, MD Subclub / Chair of NTIA Scotland saysread more
MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more
MUMBAI: Post a successful launch of a series of live gigs, beginning with Ritviz on Valentine’s Dread more
MUMBAI: For Billie Eilish, her upcoming documentary is an emotional rollercoaster. During the Feb. 23 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,...read more
MUMBAI: Qyuki artist Kuhu Gracia has released the music video for her debut single, “Chitthiyan.” The digital sensation with over 1.45 million...read more
MUMBAI: Lady Gaga's dogs have been stolen. On Wednesday, Feb. 24, the pop star's dog walker was shot while out walking three of her French bulldogs...read more
MUMBAI: Actress turn Singer Pranati Rai Prakash is all set to grove over as her first song as a singer. Pranati Rai Prakash who proved her acting...read more
MUMBAI: Cardi B said that there are “crazy expectations” for female rappers during a recent conversation with Mariah Carey. The ‘WAP’ artist sat down...read more