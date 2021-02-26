Jubin Nautiyal's 'Kiston' from 'Roohi' will leave you in awe; song out now

MUMBAI: One of the most celebrated music duos in India, Sachin-Jigar bring to listeners a love song that has their signature sweetness and is sung in the soulful voice of Jubin Nautiyal. Released by Sony Music India, 'Kiston' is the latest love song by the hitmaker duo from the horror-comedy Roohi.

Loved for his emotive renditions, Jubin offers power, softness, and a soothing quality to the new Sachin-Jigar track. Kiston is a romantic song that drives home the point of being in love. Sung by Jubin Nautiyal, Sachin Sanghvi and Jigar Saraiya, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and composed by Sachin-Jigar, Kiston shows the promise of becoming yet another classic love song to the credit of its composers.

Sanujeet Bhujabal, Senior Director - Marketing, Sony Music India says, "People who enjoy music by Sachin-Jigar are always waiting for a love song from them. I think with Kiston the wait is well worth it. The work by the music duo, Jubin's voice and the heartwarming lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya have come together to make the song an experience of love."

Sachin-Jigar jointly says, "Amitabh Bhattacharya's lyrics and Jubin's soothing voice are the two major highlights of Kiston. Composing a love song for a film is a very different experience and we're glad that the love song will reach the listeners through a theatrical release. We are super excited to know the response to this song."

Jubin says, “Singing for Sachin-Jigar was such a smooth and enriching experience. There was so much energy and positivity while recording the song. I can only hope that it has translated into a track that will be loved by all the listeners out there. I had been waiting for this song to be out and I'm super thrilled about its release.”

Released by Sony Music India, the audio and video of Kiston is now available on all streaming platforms.