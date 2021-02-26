For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Feb 2021 17:58 |  By RnMTeam

Cardi B reveals she's paid lesser than white colleagues in the Music and Fashion Industry

MUMBAI: There's no denying Cardi B is a triple threat.

From releasing hit after hit to influencing her millions of followers with her eye-catching glam, the 28-year-old superstar is constantly raising the bar. But despite her popularity in music and fashion, the "Press" rapper recently opened up about the "prejudice" she's felt in both industries.

Speaking to Mariah Carey for Interview magazine's March issue, Cardi detailed her experiences, explaining, "I don't know if I would use the word 'racism' because everything is so technical right now. I have felt prejudice."

"I have been involved in endorsement deals, and then I found out that certain white people got more money for their deals from the same company," she shared. "I do my research. I know how much money I made [from] that company. My fans buy my s--t. So it's like, 'When you're not paying me what you're paying these other people, why is that?' It's kind of insulting."

While Cardi didn't disclose which brand paid her less than her white colleagues, she has worked with many companies, including Fashion Nova, Steve Madden, Balenciaga, Amazon, Pepsi and, most recently, Reebok.

The Bronx native noted that "hip-hop is a big influence" on the fashion industry. "And yet," she continued, "Black artists have the hardest time getting pulls from designers and the hardest time getting seats at their fashion shows."

She added they also "barely get endorsed by big fashion brands that we literally make trend."

Just four months ago, the "Be Careful" rapper defended her collection of designer handbags—most notably, her many Hermès Birkin bags—after a tweet went viral for criticizing Black women for purchasing luxury items, horribly suggesting they "depreciate the value of a Hermés Birkin bag."

"Why is it that y'all asking female rappers if they could get a bag from the Hermès store?" Cardi fired back in an Instagram video last October. "Y'all don't do this to these white celebrities... So why is it that y'all gotta be asking us."

"Another thing is that they're saying that we depreciate the value," she continued. "Actually, we add value because in hip-hop, when we mention brands in hip-hop, they s--t go up."

In fact, Cardi pointed out that when she mentioned Balenciaga in her chart-topping tune "I Like It" with Bad Bunny and J Balvin, their sales increased.

"They s--t went up, too," she explained, "and that's why they worked with me this year.

During the interview, Mariah agreed with Cardi's statements and said that she's felt "the same way" too.

"I have it a different way because people don't know how to categorize me sometimes, and that sucks," the Butterfly singer shared. "But I think people should listen to the words you say because you're saying it from firsthand experience. You've gotten less than other artists who are not artists of color, and yet your influence has been way broader. So let's fix that."

Mariah then asked Cardi if they can "do a song together," to which she replied, "I would love that. I would love to do a record that touches souls. You had me heartbroken when I was 11 years old and I didn't even have a boyfriend."

Tags
Cardi B music fashion industry Singer
Related news
News | 26 Feb 2021

Yeek announces new album & drops title track "Valencia"

MUMBAI: Today, Filipino-American singer Yeek is announcing his new album 'Valencia', set to arrive on March 19th. To coincide with the announcement, he's sharing the album's title track and an accompanying video.

read more
News | 26 Feb 2021

TOR releases 'Riverline' & music video from upcoming Oasis Sky LP

MUMBAI: Vancouver-based electronic talent, TOR has unveiled the second release from his forthcoming album, Oasis Sky, titled ‘Riverline’. The pulsating single comes paired with a mesmerizing video, along with the vinyl preorder announcement for the full LP.

read more
News | 26 Feb 2021

Billie Eilish finds difficult to watch 'Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry'

MUMBAI: For Billie Eilish, her upcoming documentary is an emotional rollercoaster.

read more
News | 26 Feb 2021

Jubin Nautiyal's 'Kiston' from 'Roohi' will leave you in awe; song out now

MUMBAI: One of the most celebrated music duos in India, Sachin-Jigar bring to listeners a love song that has their signature sweetness and is sung in the soulful voice of Jubin Nautiyal.

read more
News | 26 Feb 2021

Cardi B opens up crazy expectations for female rappers

MUMBAI: Cardi B said that there are “crazy expectations” for female rappers during a recent conversation with Mariah Carey. The ‘WAP’ artist sat down with the pop icon for a new Interview Magazine cover feature in which the pair spoke on a range of topics.

read more

RnM Biz

News
You can now filter your liked songs on Spotify

MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more

News
RED FM announces their new IP, 'Raagistaan- Desert Diaries'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more

News
NTIA Scotland reaction to Nicola Sturgeon announcement

MUMBAI: Mike Grieve, MD Subclub / Chair of NTIA Scotland saysread more

News
NTIA reaction to Prime Ministers statement on the roadmap for reopening

MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more

News
Paytm Insider partners with WMS and DLF to host Peter Cat Recording Co. LIVE at DLF Avenue

MUMBAI: Post a successful launch of a series of live gigs, beginning with Ritviz on Valentine’s Dread more

top# 5 articles

1
Digital music sensation Kuhu Gracia debuts with 'Chitthiyan', a song about love

MUMBAI: Qyuki artist Kuhu Gracia has released the music video for her debut single, “Chitthiyan.” The digital sensation with over 1.45 million...read more

2
Kailash Kher sings a song in praise of Goddess Ganga

MUMBAI: Singer Kailash Kher has sung a soulful track in praise of Goddess Ganga, which will be used as the title track of an upcoming show. The track...read more

3
Billie Eilish finds difficult to watch 'Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry'

MUMBAI: For Billie Eilish, her upcoming documentary is an emotional rollercoaster. During the Feb. 23 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,...read more

4
Lady Gaga's French Bulldogs stolen; singer offers $500,000 as reward

MUMBAI: Lady Gaga's dogs have been stolen. On Wednesday, Feb. 24, the pop star's dog walker was shot while out walking three of her French bulldogs...read more

5
"I started composing songs when I was 12 years old," says actress turn singer Pranati Rai Prakash on her song launch "Tera Muskurana"

MUMBAI: Actress turn Singer Pranati Rai Prakash is all set to grove over as her first song as a singer. Pranati Rai Prakash who proved her acting...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games