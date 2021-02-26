For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  26 Feb 2021 12:38 |  By RnMTeam

Cardi B opens up crazy expectations for female rappers

MUMBAI: Cardi B said that there are “crazy expectations” for female rappers during a recent conversation with Mariah Carey.

The ‘WAP’ artist sat down with the pop icon for a new Interview Magazine cover feature in which the pair spoke on a range of topics.

At one point in the chat, Carey asked whether Cardi had “any fears” surrounding her highly-anticipated second album – the follow-up to ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ (released in 2018).

In response, Cardi said that she would “feel really sad” should her second full-length effort not reach the heights of success as her first.

“People always have crazy expectations, especially when it comes to female rap,” she explained. “It’s not like it’s a competition, but people are always comparing and comparing and comparing. It’s almost like they want to see you fail.”

Cardi continued: “I hate the feeling when I don’t do something really good. So I want my shit to be good because my last album did so well, and if this one doesn’t do well, I’m going to feel really sad.”

Carey then told Cardi that her second record [1991’s ‘Emotions’] did not perform as well as her self-titled debut (released in 1990), “so I just kept going and doing different stuff”.

“But people love you, and it’s going to be what it is,” she added.

Cardi recently revealed that she’s recorded 50 songs for her new album, but said she’s “still not satisfied” enough to submit a final tracklist – despite having ambitions to release the record this year.

