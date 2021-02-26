For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  26 Feb 2021 18:02 |  By RnMTeam

Billie Eilish finds difficult to watch 'Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry'

MUMBAI: For Billie Eilish, her upcoming documentary is an emotional rollercoaster.

During the Feb. 23 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the "There I Am" singer discussed her doc Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry and how authentic she was during filming—so much so that she struggled to watch it.

"I think it's important for people to know that it's not all that was going on," the Grammy Award winner explained. "There's a ton that isn't in there, but it's pretty much me. And it's kind of a huge bummer because I was super annoying then."

She added, "You know, it's rough. It's hard for me to watch."

Stephen Colbert asked the 18-year-old star if she watched it alone or with others, to which Billie revealed that she viewed it with three of her best friends who are also on her team. "I wouldn't let anyone watch it until I'd seen it," she told Colbert, "because I didn't know what to expect."

Since Billie doesn't change how she acts when cameras are turned on, she was "very worried" about the film's final outcome.

"The first cut was three hours long. Took us about five hours to get through the whole thing because we kept stopping it," she recalled, noting that she was shocked by what they viewed each time. "There was one point when I stopped it, screamed, got up, ran around the house, came back, pulled my pants down, ran around the house again—oh my god! It was a lot. It was a lot! It was a lot, but it's beautiful."

Stephen also asked how it felt to have cameras in her home, which she described as "invasive." Still, she considered the process to be a lot of fun.

"The way I put it the other day was like," she said, "as human beings, we tend to feel pretty irrelevant all the time. And even though it was very invasive and a lot at some point—and sometimes I just was like, ‘You gotta go'-it was fun to have people that are literally there just to watch you live your life because there's nothing like that."

Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry is set to release on Apple TV+ and in theaters on Feb. 26.

Tags
Billie Eilish Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry Apple TV+ Singer music
Related news
News | 26 Feb 2021

Yeek announces new album & drops title track "Valencia"

MUMBAI: Today, Filipino-American singer Yeek is announcing his new album 'Valencia', set to arrive on March 19th. To coincide with the announcement, he's sharing the album's title track and an accompanying video.

read more
News | 26 Feb 2021

TOR releases 'Riverline' & music video from upcoming Oasis Sky LP

MUMBAI: Vancouver-based electronic talent, TOR has unveiled the second release from his forthcoming album, Oasis Sky, titled ‘Riverline’. The pulsating single comes paired with a mesmerizing video, along with the vinyl preorder announcement for the full LP.

read more
News | 26 Feb 2021

Cardi B reveals she's paid lesser than white colleagues in the Music and Fashion Industry

MUMBAI: There's no denying Cardi B is a triple threat.

read more
News | 26 Feb 2021

Jubin Nautiyal's 'Kiston' from 'Roohi' will leave you in awe; song out now

MUMBAI: One of the most celebrated music duos in India, Sachin-Jigar bring to listeners a love song that has their signature sweetness and is sung in the soulful voice of Jubin Nautiyal.

read more
News | 26 Feb 2021

Cardi B opens up crazy expectations for female rappers

MUMBAI: Cardi B said that there are “crazy expectations” for female rappers during a recent conversation with Mariah Carey. The ‘WAP’ artist sat down with the pop icon for a new Interview Magazine cover feature in which the pair spoke on a range of topics.

read more

RnM Biz

News
You can now filter your liked songs on Spotify

MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more

News
RED FM announces their new IP, 'Raagistaan- Desert Diaries'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more

News
NTIA Scotland reaction to Nicola Sturgeon announcement

MUMBAI: Mike Grieve, MD Subclub / Chair of NTIA Scotland saysread more

News
NTIA reaction to Prime Ministers statement on the roadmap for reopening

MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more

News
Paytm Insider partners with WMS and DLF to host Peter Cat Recording Co. LIVE at DLF Avenue

MUMBAI: Post a successful launch of a series of live gigs, beginning with Ritviz on Valentine’s Dread more

top# 5 articles

1
Digital music sensation Kuhu Gracia debuts with 'Chitthiyan', a song about love

MUMBAI: Qyuki artist Kuhu Gracia has released the music video for her debut single, “Chitthiyan.” The digital sensation with over 1.45 million...read more

2
Lady Gaga's French Bulldogs stolen; singer offers $500,000 as reward

MUMBAI: Lady Gaga's dogs have been stolen. On Wednesday, Feb. 24, the pop star's dog walker was shot while out walking three of her French bulldogs...read more

3
"I started composing songs when I was 12 years old," says actress turn singer Pranati Rai Prakash on her song launch "Tera Muskurana"

MUMBAI: Actress turn Singer Pranati Rai Prakash is all set to grove over as her first song as a singer. Pranati Rai Prakash who proved her acting...read more

4
Cardi B opens up crazy expectations for female rappers

MUMBAI: Cardi B said that there are “crazy expectations” for female rappers during a recent conversation with Mariah Carey. The ‘WAP’ artist sat down...read more

5
Yeek announces new album & drops title track "Valencia"

MUMBAI: Today, Filipino-American singer Yeek is announcing his new album 'Valencia', set to arrive on March 19th. To coincide with the announcement...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games