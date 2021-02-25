For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 Feb 2021 15:50 |  By RnMTeam

Simran Choudhary who featured with Amitabh Bachchan for project Guzar Jayega is all set to release 'Meherbaniyan' starring Big Boss fame Sara Gurpal

MUMBAI: A 24-year-old passionate Singer from Chandigarh releases her latest single 'Meherbaniyan' featuring herself and Bigg Boss Fame Sara Gurpal. Directed by Ace Director and Ad Filmmaker Varun Prabhudayal Gupta, the video is shot in the exotic locations of Dehradun.

"A song that describes two sides of a coin - Love & Betrayal. I'm so happy to have such positive souls like Ankur Gupta Ji and Varun Prabhudayal Gupta Ji around who believed in my music. Varun Prabhudayal Gupta Ji has directed the video incredibly that it's a treat for viewers. Since AMPLIFY relaunches itself with this song, it's all the more special. Youngveer's pearls of words brought this immensely beautiful composition by Goldboy. All of us have made this with our heart and soul and I'm sure the listener would feel the emotion in it. I'm very happy to have such positive souls like Ankur Gupta Ji and Varun Prabhudayal Gupta Ji around who believed in my music", says Simran

Meherbaniyan:

Singer - Simran Choudhary

Composer by - Goldboy

Written by - Youngveer (Lyrics)

Simran has recently sung with Mr Amitabh Bachchan for project 'Guzar Jayega', 'Zaroorat' with Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, Dr Kiran Bedi and many more. She has released many singles like 'Bas Teri Aan', 'Shah Kala' and 'Hawa Banke' with Darshan Raval.

Her next one is 'Phir Hoga' with Shaan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Jassi Jasbir, Jaspinder Narula and other eminent singers.

The song is released under the label Amplify headed by Varun Prabhudayal Gupta. This song also marks a relaunch of the dedicated Independent music label ‘Amplify’. In the past, the label has supported new indie artists across the globe, being amongst the first such label in the country to do so, they have worked with are Richa Sharma, Hariharan, Jaspinder Narula, Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, Malini Awasthi and other prominent artists.

This song marks yet another collaboration between famous Ad Filmmaker and Director Varun Prabhudayal Gupta (who curated 'Guzar Jayega' with Amitabh Bachchan and 115 + artists and directed Zaroorat ft Sonakshi Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha), and Singer Simran Choudhary who was involved in the said projects.

