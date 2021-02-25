For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Feb 2021 15:16 |  By RnMTeam

Matt Stell Nabs most added as “That Ain’t Me No More” impacts Country Radio

MUMBAI: Following the release of back-to-back No. 1 singles, platinum-selling smash “Prayed For You” and “Everywhere But On,” RECORDS Nashville/Arista Nashville's Matt Stell nabs the most added title this week with 39 first week stations as his brand-new single, “That Ain’t Me No More,” impacts country radio across the nation.

“The early reaction to ‘That Ain’t Me No More’ has really been incredible,” shared Matt. “This song really impacted me and it seems to be resonating with folks at country radio as well. I’ve said it before but the thing that almost all of us in the music business have in common is a passion for the music itself. Seeing the positive reaction from people who’ve made music their life’s work is really special.”

Matt premiered the “atmospheric power ballad” (Rolling Stone) earlier this month on “The Bobby Bones Show,” and showcased it during his Country Radio Seminar New Faces virtual performance on Friday. At the performance, Stell credited country radio for his debut success as a new artist. It was then revealed, during an emotional pre-taped video, that same success allowed him to pay off his Mom’s horse trailer as a surprise Christmas gift. Stream/download “That Ain’t Me No More,” written by Hardy, Hunter Phelps, Smith Ahnquist, Jake Mitchell and Nick Donley and co-produced by Matt with Ash Bowers, here now.

With “That Ain’t Me No More” delivering Matt’s first new music since October’s Better Than That EP, the Arkansas native is one of only seven debut country artists in the last five years to have their first two singles top the charts. Matt has amassed 380 Million cumulative streams to date and has certainly earned his spot as one of only five performers selected to Country Radio Seminar’s 2021 New Faces of Country Music class.

For more information, be sure to visit mattstell.com, or follow him on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube @MattStellMusic.

Tags
music
Related news
News | 25 Feb 2021

Daughter Stormi has made a 'huge impact' in Travis Scott approach to music

MUMBAI: Rapper Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are doting parents to their daughter Stormi despite not being together.

read more
News | 25 Feb 2021

Jan Blomqvist reveals stunning remix for Mako's 'Roller Coaster'

MUMBAI: 2020 was a career-defining year for the talented artist, producer and musician, Mako. His highly-anticipated sophomore album, Fable, was released in mid-December after a slew of lead singles throughout the year.

read more
News | 25 Feb 2021

Alex Porat drops Feisty new track "girlfriend"

MUMBAI: Malaysian-born, Toronto-based singer-songwriter Alex Porat shares a new single, "girlfriend." Leaning into masculine music tropes like brash 'yeyahs' and a mid-tempo trap beat, she flips the script on the typical aloofness boys display when dating and takes the upper hand for herself.

read more
News | 25 Feb 2021

Simran Choudhary who featured with Amitabh Bachchan for project Guzar Jayega is all set to release 'Meherbaniyan' starring Big Boss fame Sara Gurpal

MUMBAI: A 24-year-old passionate Singer from Chandigarh releases her latest single 'Meherbaniyan' featuring herself and Bigg Boss Fame Sara Gurpal. Directed by Ace Director and Ad Filmmaker Varun Prabhudayal Gupta, the video is shot in the exotic locations of Dehradun.

read more
News | 25 Feb 2021

Santanu Hazarika: It’s amazing working with talents like Ritviz, Raftaar as we have similar tastes in art and music

Santanu Hazarika is a visual artist based in New Delhi/Mumbai. He gave up engineering to become the first-ever Red Bull World Doodle Art Champion in 2014.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM announces their new IP, 'Raagistaan- Desert Diaries'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more

News
NTIA Scotland reaction to Nicola Sturgeon announcement

MUMBAI: Mike Grieve, MD Subclub / Chair of NTIA Scotland saysread more

News
NTIA reaction to Prime Ministers statement on the roadmap for reopening

MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more

News
Paytm Insider partners with WMS and DLF to host Peter Cat Recording Co. LIVE at DLF Avenue

MUMBAI: Post a successful launch of a series of live gigs, beginning with Ritviz on Valentine’s Dread more

News
NDML & NTIA policy holders receive initial settlement offers from Hiscox insurance

MUMBAI: NDML, the leading late night leisure broker in the UK is pleased to confirm that it has read more

top# 5 articles

1
Check out what The Voice coaches are gifting their teams in season 20

MUMBAI: Blake Shelton is giving his team a piece of himself this season on The Voice… kind of. The Voice's coaches are competitive, and part of that...read more

2
Daughter Stormi has made a 'huge impact' in Travis Scott approach to music

MUMBAI: Rapper Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are doting parents to their daughter Stormi despite not being together. As co-parents, Kylie and Travis...read more

3
Jivitesh Kharbanda's latest single is about mending a broken heart and moving on in life!

MUMBAI: Singer, composer and producer Jivitesh Kharbanda dropped a fresh indie pop vibe latest single “Thehre Hum Kyun” which he revealed he wrote 7...read more

4
Budding Techno duo Bonsai release 'Rule of Two' EP via Steyoyoke

MUMBAI: Burgeoning techno duo Bonsai ring in 2021 with ‘Rule of Two’, a highly-anticipated 3-track EP that features atmospherically driving...read more

5
Santanu Hazarika: It’s amazing working with talents like Ritviz, Raftaar as we have similar tastes in art and music

Santanu Hazarika is a visual artist based in New Delhi/Mumbai. He gave up engineering to become the first-ever Red Bull World Doodle Art Champion in...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games