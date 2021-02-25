Daughter Stormi has made a 'huge impact' in Travis Scott approach to music

MUMBAI: Rapper Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are doting parents to their daughter Stormi despite not being together. As co-parents, Kylie and Travis have always kept Stormi the centre of their attention and in a latest interview with i-D magazine, the rapper revealed that daughter Stormi has changed his life and approach towards music.
Revealing how she's had a "huge impact" on him, Travis said, "Fatherhood influences my job. It has a huge impact. It’s a major inspiration, you know what I’m saying? Especially Storm, she’s just acting like a kid. She’s always interested, she catches on and learns things and adapts to things so fast."
The rapper added that Stormi is a smart one and has even started to notice herself on YouTube when she watches his concert videos. He also said that since having his daughter he's had more responsibility. "I realized my job is way more important than what I thought because of her. More responsibility, you know? You’ve got to use that properly. Fatherhood just be like, I don’t live for myself anymore. I was already going so hard for the fans and now, oh man, Stormi, it’s like…I love that."
As for Travis and Kylie, the duo have been spending time together but have not started dating again. "They enjoy being together and raising Stormi, but they are just friends. It works and there is no drama,” a source told E! earlier.
MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more
MUMBAI: Mike Grieve, MD Subclub / Chair of NTIA Scotland saysread more
MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more
MUMBAI: Post a successful launch of a series of live gigs, beginning with Ritviz on Valentine’s Dread more
MUMBAI: NDML, the leading late night leisure broker in the UK is pleased to confirm that it has read more
MUMBAI: Singer, composer and producer Jivitesh Kharbanda dropped a fresh indie pop vibe latest single “Thehre Hum Kyun” which he revealed he wrote 7...read more
MUMBAI: Burgeoning techno duo Bonsai ring in 2021 with ‘Rule of Two’, a highly-anticipated 3-track EP that features atmospherically driving...read more
Santanu Hazarika is a visual artist based in New Delhi/Mumbai. He gave up engineering to become the first-ever Red Bull World Doodle Art Champion in...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik feels the present trend of prioritising number of views and likes on any song video is causing damage to artiste as well...read more
MUMBAI: Actress turn Singer Pranati Rai Prakash is all set to grove over as her first song as a singer. Pranati Rai Prakash who proved her acting...read more