News |  25 Feb 2021 19:45 |  By RnMTeam

Daughter Stormi has made a 'huge impact' in Travis Scott approach to music

MUMBAI: Rapper Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are doting parents to their daughter Stormi despite not being together. As co-parents, Kylie and Travis have always kept Stormi the centre of their attention and in a latest interview with i-D magazine, the rapper revealed that daughter Stormi has changed his life and approach towards music.

Revealing how she's had a "huge impact" on him, Travis said, "Fatherhood influences my job. It has a huge impact. It’s a major inspiration, you know what I’m saying? Especially Storm, she’s just acting like a kid. She’s always interested, she catches on and learns things and adapts to things so fast."

The rapper added that Stormi is a smart one and has even started to notice herself on YouTube when she watches his concert videos. He also said that since having his daughter he's had more responsibility. "I realized my job is way more important than what I thought because of her. More responsibility, you know? You’ve got to use that properly. Fatherhood just be like, I don’t live for myself anymore. I was already going so hard for the fans and now, oh man, Stormi, it’s like…I love that."

As for Travis and Kylie, the duo have been spending time together but have not started dating again. "They enjoy being together and raising Stormi, but they are just friends. It works and there is no drama,” a source told E! earlier.

