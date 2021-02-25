For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Check out what The Voice coaches are gifting their teams in season 20

MUMBAI: Blake Shelton is giving his team a piece of himself this season on The Voice… kind of.

The Voice's coaches are competitive, and part of that has become building camaraderie – and sweetening the pot – with gifts. In a new featurette of season 20, Shelton shares that he's giving the singers on his team a bobblehead of himself. "Blake's bobblehead is not Blake," jokes Kelly Clarkson about the figurines' likeness. Watch the new footage below to see them and get a little preview of the new season.

Blake's personal touch is on par with what the rest of the coaches – including returning mentor Nick Jonas – are bringing to the blind auditions. During his first season, viewers were introduced to "Nick's Notes," the notebook Jonas would write things in and poke fun at his fellow coaches. As he returns to the NBC show, he's bringing personalized notebooks for his team with his face on them. Clarkson is bringing back her jackets while John Legend plans to use his gift by writing a song to welcome singers to his team.

The Voice also welcomes back Jonas in the new video. "Nick was really a great coach, and he knows music very well," says Legend. After making his debut as a coach on season 18 of The Voice, he returns after taking a season off.

What's clear is the coaches' competitiveness will still be present in the new season. You'll see Nick jokingly share how happy he is that Blake, who won the first season Jonas, was on the show, is blocked after an audition. But as Blake makes it clear in the footage, the show is still what's it's always been about: the talent. The coaches fight for singers because there are moved by their voices.

