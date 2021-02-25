For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Feb 2021 18:33 |  By RnMTeam

Alex Porat drops Feisty new track "girlfriend"

MUMBAI: Malaysian-born, Toronto-based singer-songwriter Alex Porat shares a new single, "girlfriend." Leaning into masculine music tropes like brash 'yeyahs' and a mid-tempo trap beat, she flips the script on the typical aloofness boys display when dating and takes the upper hand for herself. To further assert her sovereignty, she juxtaposes the masculine with her signature bubbly melodies and delicate harmonies to make the song her own.

Alex shares, "I always found it so annoying how guys could get away with doing the most relationship-like things and acting like a boyfriend but then turn around and say that they are not in a relationship. So this time I wanted to flip that perspective, and this is my take."

"girlfriend" follows Alex's 4-track debut EP, 'bad at breakups,' which arrived with four music videos directed by Iris Kim. The EP opens with the soft and subdued single "forgot to forgive," in which Alex monotonously talk-sings the verse before lilting into a gentle waltz. It also includes the dreamy, bittersweet single "happy for you;" Alex's cheeky debut single "only hanging out cause i'm lonely;" and "never say ily again," which juxtaposes bouncy and playful production with lyrics that express regrets about a past relationship.

This track signals a new direction for Alex, one that is distinctly more pop-oriented. She explains, "The last project as a whole felt really concept-focused and this next one feels like a variety of corners from my world that are being explored for the first time. So much of that is because this past year forced me to be more introspective, and I’m glad it did because it turned out to be very freeing. I’ve been scared of the pop world because it’s so competitive, but the more I thought about it, I was like, 'damn, being Asian and in pop music might be worth the struggle if it can help set a precedent for the future.' I would be so grateful and honoured to be part of the group that pushes that boundary in North America."

Alex Porat is a magnetic force. She delivers lighthearted pop with serious skill, effortlessly combining memorable melodies with fresh electronic production and crystalline vocal delivery. The Malaysian-born artist may have grown up across the globe in Toronto, but she's successfully built a massive fan base in Southeast Asia. Starting out, Alex gained a strong following on YouTube and Instagram by posting covers. Now, with only a year of solo releases under her belt, she's gained 1.1 million+ monthly Spotify listeners, almost a million YouTube subscribers, and 140 million+ total YouTube views. She rounded out 2020 with a livestream performance in collaboration with YouTube Music under the umbrella of its Foundry global artist development program.

Tags
Alex Porat girlfriend music Singer
Related news
News | 25 Feb 2021

Daughter Stormi has made a 'huge impact' in Travis Scott approach to music

MUMBAI: Rapper Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner are doting parents to their daughter Stormi despite not being together.

read more
News | 25 Feb 2021

Jan Blomqvist reveals stunning remix for Mako's 'Roller Coaster'

MUMBAI: 2020 was a career-defining year for the talented artist, producer and musician, Mako. His highly-anticipated sophomore album, Fable, was released in mid-December after a slew of lead singles throughout the year.

read more
News | 25 Feb 2021

Simran Choudhary who featured with Amitabh Bachchan for project Guzar Jayega is all set to release 'Meherbaniyan' starring Big Boss fame Sara Gurpal

MUMBAI: A 24-year-old passionate Singer from Chandigarh releases her latest single 'Meherbaniyan' featuring herself and Bigg Boss Fame Sara Gurpal. Directed by Ace Director and Ad Filmmaker Varun Prabhudayal Gupta, the video is shot in the exotic locations of Dehradun.

read more
News | 25 Feb 2021

Matt Stell Nabs most added as “That Ain’t Me No More” impacts Country Radio

MUMBAI: Following the release of back-to-back No.

read more
News | 25 Feb 2021

Santanu Hazarika: It’s amazing working with talents like Ritviz, Raftaar as we have similar tastes in art and music

Santanu Hazarika is a visual artist based in New Delhi/Mumbai. He gave up engineering to become the first-ever Red Bull World Doodle Art Champion in 2014.

read more

RnM Biz

News
RED FM announces their new IP, 'Raagistaan- Desert Diaries'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more

News
NTIA Scotland reaction to Nicola Sturgeon announcement

MUMBAI: Mike Grieve, MD Subclub / Chair of NTIA Scotland saysread more

News
NTIA reaction to Prime Ministers statement on the roadmap for reopening

MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more

News
Paytm Insider partners with WMS and DLF to host Peter Cat Recording Co. LIVE at DLF Avenue

MUMBAI: Post a successful launch of a series of live gigs, beginning with Ritviz on Valentine’s Dread more

News
NDML & NTIA policy holders receive initial settlement offers from Hiscox insurance

MUMBAI: NDML, the leading late night leisure broker in the UK is pleased to confirm that it has read more

top# 5 articles

1
Check out what The Voice coaches are gifting their teams in season 20

MUMBAI: Blake Shelton is giving his team a piece of himself this season on The Voice… kind of. The Voice's coaches are competitive, and part of that...read more

2
Santanu Hazarika: It’s amazing working with talents like Ritviz, Raftaar as we have similar tastes in art and music

Santanu Hazarika is a visual artist based in New Delhi/Mumbai. He gave up engineering to become the first-ever Red Bull World Doodle Art Champion in...read more

3
Check Billie Eilish live version of 'ilomilo' from 'The World's A Little Blurry' documentary

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish has shared a live version of ‘ilomilo’, taken from her upcoming documentary The World’s A Little Blurry. The film will arrive...read more

4
Is BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BIGBANG's G-Dragon secretly dating?

MUMBAI: If the rumours are true, there could be a new K-pop power couple in town. South Korean media outlet Dispatch has reported that BLACKPINK’s...read more

5
"I started composing songs when I was 12 years old," says actress turn singer Pranati Rai Prakash on her song launch "Tera Muskurana"

MUMBAI: Actress turn Singer Pranati Rai Prakash is all set to grove over as her first song as a singer. Pranati Rai Prakash who proved her acting...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games