Why John Mayer "Hopes" his Ex-Girlfriends still write songs about him

MUMBAI: John Mayer is peeling back the curtain on his personal life.

In a recent interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's Radio Andy, the 43-year-old musician opened up about his desire to start a family and why he would secretly be "jazzed" if his ex-girlfriends still wrote songs about him.

Of course, the thought isn't far-fetched either. John's dated many pop stars in the past, including Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and Halsey (to name a few), who've all released hits inspired by their romance with him and vice versa.

"If an ex of yours comes out with a song, do you ever wonder is that about me?" Andy asked, to which John responded, "Sometimes, I hope it's about me. Sometimes, it's a really good song."

As the "New Light" singer put it, "I don't think it's a dirty admission. Sometimes, a song is so good, I go, 'Man, I hope that's about me.'"

As the musician described, certain relationships "go into this legacy category, where they're no longer jangling your nerves or making you upset."

"And you're just lucky to have a job. You're glad to be a musician. You're glad to be a fan of music," he continued. "And...I'll check everyone's music out. I'm a fan. At some point in your life, these things have to sort of revert, and those are the exchanges that you have as you grow up."

It's safe to say John doesn't hold any grudges when it comes to his past romances. In fact, he explained that if his exes were to write a song about him, especially a chart-topping tune, it would be flattering.

"I would be quite jazzed if this were about me," he shared, adding, "But you know, it's probably not. I mean, I'm one of the world's worst masochists by way of being optimistic, you know? At some point... it's got to revert to like, thank God everyone's healthy and still doing what they do."

While he's more realistic about music being written about him these days, John also admitted that he will sometimes, "break out my magnifying glass and I go 'Any codes? Any secret codes? That's like, No, not for you."

Music aside, the "Free Fallin'" singer discussed his future plans and the one thing he hopes to check off his bucket list.

"There's one thing left and that's wife and kids," he said. "That would complete all of it, and I thought about this as recently as last night. 'Cause my brothers are both married and have children."

John noted that his parents had him later in life, explaining his dad was 50 years old when he was born. It's an age, he said, he sees himself becoming a parent.

"I think the age is not determined by anything other than when you think you're done needing things from the world for just you," he shared, adding, "I've come to a point in my life where, with this stuff, I'm not fatigued completely, but...I definitely explored the life of what can be done for me by me."

While the musician has thought about getting married and starting a family, it's something he wants to do when he's 100 percent ready to settle down.

As he summed it up, "I would never want to have a wife and kids while I was still investigating what's out there for me to be explored by me."