News |  24 Feb 2021 16:05 |  By RnMTeam

Simran Choudhary who featured with Amitabh Bachchan for project Guzar Jayega is all set to release 'Meherbaniyan' starring Big Boss fame Sara Gurpal

MUMBAI: The Voice of India second runner up Simran Choudhary is slated to release her next single “Meherbaniyan”. The song is beautifully shot in the exotic forest locations of Dehradun by Ace Director Varun Prabhudayal Gupta. The music video features Bigg Boss Fame Sara Gurpal in a never seen before avatar.

The song is going to be released under the label Amplify headed by Varun Prabhudayal Gupta. This song also marks a relaunch of the dedicated Independent music label ‘Amplify’. In the past, the label has supported new indie artists across the globe, being amongst the first such label in the country to do so, they have worked with are Richa Sharma, Hariharan, Jaspinder Narula, Shankar Mahadevan, Shaan, Malini Awasthi and other prominent artists.

This song will mark yet another collaboration between famous Ad Filmmaker and Director Varun Prabhudayal Gupta who curated “Guzar Jayega” with Amitabh Bachchan and 115 + artists and directed Zaroorat ft Sonakshi Sinha and Shatrughan Sinha and singer Simran Choudhary who was involved in the said projects.

About Simran: Simran Choudhary, a 24-year-old passionate Singer from Chandigarh is a Hindustani classically trained vocalist who has performed on stages across the globe. She started her career becoming the Finalist of Voice of Punjab Season 6 and then became the Second Runner Up of The Voice India 2019. She's been winning hearts of people through her singles such as ‘Bas Teri Aan’, ‘Shah Kala’, ‘Hawa Banke’ with Darshan Raval and many more. Her Punjabi Version of ‘Guzar Jayega’ with a narrative by the Legendary Shri Amitabh Bachchan ji (a song that originally featured 115 artists from the Bollywood industry) was highly appreciated for the positivity it brought. Next was project Zaroorat with eminent personalities like Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, Dr Kiran Bedi, Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi and many more. Her next one is ‘Phir Hoga’ with Shaan, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Jassi Jasbir, Jaspinder Narula and other eminent singers. This latest song "Meharbaniyan" stands very special and is a very heartfelt melody. With a dream of becoming ‘People's Artist’, she's a singer of all seasons.

About Varun Prabhudayal Gupta: - Varun Prabhudayal Gupta is a Music Video and Ad film Director, Entrepreneur, & Producer. He has been associated with Ad films for major campaigns globally. He is the Founder, Managing Director of The Amplify and Republik Of Musik. He had recently directed the Advertisement campaign for Imperial Blue ‘Men Will Be Men’, Glenfiddich Distillery, Blender's Pride, Maggi, Micromax, & loads more. He has also directed musical campaigns like ‘Guzar Jayega’ ft. Amitabh Bachchan & 115+ Artists & Zaroorat ft. Sonakshi Sinha & Shatrughan Sinha. He has done 1000+ ad films & music videos. Recently, he was recognized to be the first one in history to do a project so unique, a 3D mapping show in the parliament of India curated and directed by him.

He also owns a Show Direction company where they are the first ones to work and curate big-ticket live entertainment IP's. He has been a part of the curation of a lot of non-fiction television shows as a Creative Director. He is the only Content Curator on which 'The Kapil Sharma Show' has done an episode.

About Sara Gurpal: - Sara Gurpal is a Punjabi Actress who shot to fame with her stint at Big Boss and has worked in numerous Punjabi films like Manje Bistre, Gurmukh- The Eyewitness and Bajre Da Sitta

The single is set to release on all platforms on the 20th of February 2021.

