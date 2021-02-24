MUMBAI: New Age Band PA System released their latest single Black & Blue which is a part of their album titled "Strangers Down The Hall" scheduled to be out this year. The band will be releasing a single from the album every month till the second half of the year. Their latest single Black & Blue has garnered a very good response from fans across the globe.

PA System is an Indie pop/Alternative band formed in 2018 in Chennai, India. Writing and performing their originals for over a year now, they've played in major venues in Chennai including The Annual Covelong Festival as the opening act on the Surf Turf stage and The Annual Global Isai Festival organised by Exodus. They released their debut EP titled “On Day Like This” in 2020. The EP caught the attention of Dr. A.R. Rahman who shared the band’s music over a tweet. The second track from the EP, "She", was also aired on BBC South Asian Network Radio hosted by Ashanti Omkar. Set to release over 2021, “Strangers Down The Hall” marks their departure from the rustic sounds of their debut EP and breaks new ground by presenting a plethora of new genres that the band have dabbled in while recording the album. Speaking about the upcoming album the band members say “ ‘Strangers Down The Hall’ is an amalgamation of all the ideas we came up with over the last two years since we first started PA System back in 2018. We produced them into finished tracks over the course of the lockdown, and we’re looking to broaden our horizons with a fresh palette of sounds that we have incorporated into these songs.”

They've played in notable venues in Chennai: Russian Cultural Centre, Phoenix Market City and they were also runners up of the Forum Rock On Annual battle of bands competition 2020!