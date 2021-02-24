For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Feb 2021

Demi Lovato feels authentic after cutting her hair

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato looks starkly different now. The 28-year-old American singer has chopped off her locks, and now sports a shorter, bleached look, which she debuted in November 2020. In her recent appearance on The Ellen Show to promote her upcoming documentary, ‘Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil‘, she spoke about the time she realised she had to ‘let go of’ her long hair while recovering from an eating disorder.

“I feel so free… more authentic to who I am. And I also feel like I used to hide behind my hair, especially, you know, I have talked all about my past — being in recovery from an eating disorder. And I used to use my hair to hide behind. And it would cover my body…

“And so, when I started doing all this work on myself, I thought what is something that I have been holding on to my whole life that I need to let go of…,” she told host Ellen DeGeneres, who then joked about feeling good about a shaved head.

Among other things, Lovato talked about being real and “down-to-earth”, and a lot of other personal things in her documentary that releases March 23.

“The world has been so loving and accepting of me telling my story. What’s great is, we live in a time where nobody is perfect. And we are not going to get role models by watching people not make mistakes. We are going to meet and learn from our role models who have overcome their deepest, darkest struggles. I wanted to tell the world, ‘Hey, this is what happened’, ‘this is how I got through it, and hopefully, this can help you, too’.”

