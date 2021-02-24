For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  24 Feb 2021 11:59 |  By RnMTeam

Check Billie Eilish live version of 'ilomilo' from 'The World's A Little Blurry' documentary

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish has shared a live version of ‘ilomilo’, taken from her upcoming documentary The World’s A Little Blurry.

The film will arrive on Apple TV+ later this week (February 26) and will follow the teen pop star behind-the-scenes on her journey so far.

Eilish shared the live version of the ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ track on her social media accounts earlier today (February 22). It was recorded at her headline show at Houston’s Toyota Center on October 10, 2019 and part of the performance will appear in the documentary.

The star has also announced a special premiere event st to take place ahead of the film’s debut. Fans will be able to tune in for free on the Apple TV and Apple Music apps, or Eilish’s YouTube channel to watch her give an exclusive, stripped-down performance.

The event will also feature “special video packages from the film”, an interview with director R.J. Cutler, and “an intimate conversation” with Eilish. It will be hosted by Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and will begin at 9pm ET on February 25 (2:00am GMT, February 26).

Immediately after the event, The World’s A Little Blurry will be released for Apple TV+ subscribers.

Eilish spoke about her reaction to watching the documentary for the first time earlier this month. “We were in my living room,” she said. “I was like, ‘Nope, nobody’s allowed to see it – not my family – nobody’s allowed to see it until I’ve seen it, cos I knew there was some stuff in there that I was gonna be mortified by.”

“Shit happened. I had a stomachache the entire day, but I cried out of joy for a lot of it. I never would have thought that anyone would be able to capture exactly what was going on in such a beautiful, intimate way.”

Tags
Billie Eilish ilomilo The World’s A Little Blurry documentary Singer
Related news
News | 24 Feb 2021

Jivitesh Kharbanda's latest single is about mending a broken heart and moving on in life!

MUMBAI: Singer, composer and producer Jivitesh Kharbanda dropped a fresh indie pop vibe latest single “Thehre Hum Kyun” which he revealed he wrote 7 years ago.

read more
News | 24 Feb 2021

Why John Mayer "Hopes" his Ex-Girlfriends still write songs about him

MUMBAI: John Mayer is peeling back the curtain on his personal life.

read more
News | 24 Feb 2021

Demi Lovato feels authentic after cutting her hair

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato looks starkly different now. The 28-year-old American singer has chopped off her locks, and now sports a shorter, bleached look, which she debuted in November 2020.

read more
News | 23 Feb 2021

People in general should change towards the less privileged section of the Indian society: Ankur Gupta

MUMBAI: A visually impaired musician, Ankur Gupta who might not be able to see colours but leads a colourful life with Music.

read more
News | 23 Feb 2021

MYLANE present their debut single SAVE YOURSELF

MUMBAI: Mylane is an Italian alternative metal band formed in 2019 and composed by guitar player Andrea Curti, Fulvio Santarpia on drums, frontman of the band is Pietro Canette and Luca Maddonini as bass player.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA reaction to Prime Ministers statement on the roadmap for reopening

MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more

News
Paytm Insider partners with WMS and DLF to host Peter Cat Recording Co. LIVE at DLF Avenue

MUMBAI: Post a successful launch of a series of live gigs, beginning with Ritviz on Valentine’s Dread more

News
NDML & NTIA policy holders receive initial settlement offers from Hiscox insurance

MUMBAI: NDML, the leading late night leisure broker in the UK is pleased to confirm that it has read more

News
BIG FM's 'Onward & Upward - The BIG Morning Show' hits a double century, hosts N. R. Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty as guest speakers!

MUMBAI: –One of the most successful initiatives of BIG FM, read more

News
Music streaming app Gaana fires employee after old 'anti-Hindu' tweets

MUMBAI: Music streaming service Gaana has sacked one of their employees after their alleged 'antiread more

top# 5 articles

1
Amplify headed by Ad Filmmaker Varun Prabhudayal Gupta relaunches with a fresh look and a brand-new approach.

MUMBAI: Amplify has been a label in the news for successfully launching close to 400 singles and around 1500 artists. The label since the time of its...read more

2
Is BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BIGBANG's G-Dragon secretly dating?

MUMBAI: If the rumours are true, there could be a new K-pop power couple in town. South Korean media outlet Dispatch has reported that BLACKPINK’s...read more

3
Check Billie Eilish live version of 'ilomilo' from 'The World's A Little Blurry' documentary

MUMBAI: Billie Eilish has shared a live version of ‘ilomilo’, taken from her upcoming documentary The World’s A Little Blurry. The film will arrive...read more

4
Bharti does "Kaala Tika" for Sawai Bhatt's new look on the sets of Indian Idol Season 12

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Sony Entertainment Televisions’s Indian Idol the viewers will be seen enjoying an extravaganza evening where...read more

5
New age band PA System released their latest single "Black & Blue"

MUMBAI: New Age Band PA System released their latest single Black & Blue which is a part of their album titled "Strangers Down The Hall"...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games