Is BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BIGBANG's G-Dragon secretly dating?

MUMBAI: If the rumours are true, there could be a new K-pop power couple in town. South Korean media outlet Dispatch has reported that BLACKPINK’s Jennie and BIGBANG’s G-Dragon are dating and that they’ve been seeing each other for a year.

The report added that the two of them have been seen meeting in secret and that they often had their dates at home.

G-Dragon is said to have a personal parking spot and a private elevator at his home in Seoul that Jennie can use without being seen in public.

The pair’s relationship is reportedly an open secret within their agency – both bands are under YG Entertainment – and Jennie’s manager often takes her to and from G-Dragon’s home.

According to Soompi, YG Entertainment has responded to the rumours with the following statement: “We cannot confirm anything about our artistes’ personal lives. We ask for your understanding”.

Dispatch quoted a source in their story who’s close to both artistes who said that Jennie’s mother is aware of her relationship and is thankful “he takes special care of (Jennie)”.

Jennie is 25 years old while G-Dragon – whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong – is 32. She appeared in the music video for his song That XX in 2012 before she debuted with Blackpink.