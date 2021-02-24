For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  24 Feb 2021

Bharti does "Kaala Tika" for Sawai Bhatt's new look on the sets of Indian Idol Season 12

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of Sony Entertainment Televisions’s Indian Idol the viewers will be seen enjoying an extravaganza evening where their favourite Bharti – Harsh would hosting this season for the first time.It will be a special episode “India Ki Farmaish” in which the versatile league of contestants will be singing on their fans request.

On the show, Before Sawia's performance on the song Chaap Tilak, Sawai Bhatt’s fans insisted him to do a make over which he denied and further on the request from the judges and the hosts, the salon Parlour girls gave him a make over who came to support him . Sawia new look was highly praised by every one present on the sets. Looking at his new look Bharti Said "You look damn cool in this new avatar.. and let me put Kala Tikka on your face”.

Post the performance, Himesh Reshammiya says, “You might be in whatever look or in whichever place, every one will come to know that yes this is Sawai from the soulful singing which you do and by which we all enjoy everytime you come on stage"

Stay Tuned and Keep watching Indian idol 12 on Sony Entertainment Television at 8.00 PM every Saturday and Sunday.

